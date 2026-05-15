Legacy High School shooting reports: Scene contained after ‘active shooter' claims; no injuries

Reports of an active shooter situation at Legacy High School, northwest Las Vegas, Nevada sparked a lockdown on Thursday afternoon. Representational. (Unsplash)

According to Fox 5 KVU TV, the situation is now contained, and the massive police response was due to reports of an armed person. A shooting did not take place.

The Las Vegas Police Department has said that the situation is now contained and there is no threat to the public.

The schools near the Legacy High School were also briefly placed on lockdown, which has now been lifted. However, the police are still on the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

As of now, it is unclear if the suspect contained is related the school in any way. The school has not yet released a statement.

Legacy High School is located on Deer Springs Way, North Las Vegas. It is part of the Clark County Public Schools.

This is a developing story.