...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Alabama Barker makes N3on sign NDA as their 'besties' bond goes viral

Alabama Barker and N3on appeared in a set of viral clips where they spoke about their internet personas, Barker made him sign an NDA for the first time. 

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 06:03 am IST
Edited by HT US Desk
Advertisement

Social media personality Alabama Barker and streamer N3on recently appeared together for the first time to create viral content which revolved around the two joking, talking about their public personas and styling sessions. In one of these clips, Barker is seen saying to N3on about how vastly different he looks in real life. She also made him sign an NDA for the first time in his life when he arrived at her house. “This is so awkward”, Barker said funnily about the situation.

N3eon gifted Barker a Chanel bag

Alabama Barker and N3on appeared in a set of viral clips.(X)

The two of them created clips that are being circulated online. In one of them, N3on gifted Barker a Chanel bag. He presented the gift to her while having dinner after placating what an ideal gift for her would be. He asked her “favourite color” to which she said “I am a pink girl”. The streamer had bought her a pink Chanel Bag which matched with her Chanel belt and earrings. Barker seemingly loved the gift and thanked him for it. “It’s my vibe”, she said, complimenting his choice of gift.

The new “besties”

This was their first public meeting and before that they had met at a Memehouse party. Barker had avoided the streamer at the party as he was “numerous for trolling”. “I was a little scared to talk to him because I thought you were gonna try to troll me”, she said about him. In a humorous manner, N3eon replied, “I am wholesome now”, saying that he will send her a wholesome compilation video. Barker also implied that they are gonna be “besties” from now on.

Alabama Barker and N3on

 
social media
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Alabama Barker makes N3on sign NDA as their 'besties' bond goes viral
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.