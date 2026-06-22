Alan Greenspan wife and net worth: How rich was former head of Federal Reserve? All we know after his demise

Former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan, once celebrated as a maestro for steering a thriving economy, later faced criticism for his role in the housing collapse and financial crisis that followed his departure from office. He has passed away, as confirmed by his wife, Andrea Mitchell. He was 100 years old.

Former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan died at 100, confirmed by his wife Andrea Mitchell/ (REUTERS)

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Greenspan held the position of Fed chairman for five terms under four different presidents, beginning with Ronald Reagan, who appointed him in 1987. His tenure under George W. Bush concluded in 2006. His eighteen-and-a-half years in this role is the second longest in the history of the nation’s central bank.

Alan Greenspan dies: His wife Mitchell pays tribute

The announcement of his death was made in a statement by Mitchell, a correspondent for NBC News and his spouse for 29 years.

“Alan passed away at our home this morning at the age of 100 from complications of Parkinson’s Disease,” Mitchell said in her statement.

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{{^usCountry}} “He was a giant of a man who helped shape the U.S. economy for decades under presidents of both parties, but was always honest in acknowledging his mistakes,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He was a giant of a man who helped shape the U.S. economy for decades under presidents of both parties, but was always honest in acknowledging his mistakes,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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Who was Alan Greenspan?

Greenspan, who was born in New York City, taught economics at New York University during the 1950s, which is also his alma mater. At the same time, he was the chairman and president of Townsend-Greenspan & Co., an economic consulting firm he managed for 21 years. He held the position of director of domestic policy research for Richard Nixon’s presidential campaign in 1968 and continued to serve as a part-time adviser to Nixon after he assumed office.

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In 1974, during the concluding year of the Nixon Administration, Greenspan was appointed as the chairman of the President’s Council of Economic Advisors, a position he held throughout President Gerald Ford's administration. Following Ford's defeat in 1976, he returned to his economic consulting practice and continued in that role until he was appointed to the Federal Reserve.

Just two months after Greenspan took office, the stock market experienced its most significant one-day percentage drop, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeting by 22% on October 19, 1987. The following day, Greenspan declared that the Federal Reserve was prepared "to serve as a source of liquidity to support the economic and financial systems." His statement contributed to a relatively swift recovery in the market.

What was Alan Greenspan's net worth?

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Alan Greenspan had a net worth of $20 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

From 1987 to 2006, he held the position of Chair of the Federal Reserve of the United States, where he received an annual salary of $180,000.