Musk shares claim that Bill Clinton, George W Bush oversaw more deportations than Trump

Elon Musk shared a post claiming former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W Bush oversaw more deportations than Donald Trump, but faced ‘0 injunctions’. This comes as President Trump is facing severe backlash over his deportations to El Salvador, with the Kilmar Abrego Garcia case in the forefront. Last week, a federal judge slammed the administration for defying the Supreme Court's orders to halt deportations. President George H. Bush waves as Bill Clinton stands alongside in 1992(AP)

“Bill Clinton: 12.3 million deportations - 0 injunctions, George W. Bush: 10.3 million deportations - 0 injunctions, Barack Obama: 5.3 million deportations - 0 injunctions. Donald Trump: 100 thousand deportations - 30 injunctions,” a post by X user, @AlecLace, read.

Musk reshared the post, with a simple ‘Hmm’.

According to an analysis by the Migration Policy Institute back in 2017, more than 12 million people were ‘deported’ during the Clinton administration. The report adds that over 10 million were removed or returned during George W Bush's time. However, the number is much lower for the Obama administration, at 5 million.

Barack Obama, in fact, was called ‘deporter in chief’ by his critics during his 2012 reelection run.

An Obama administration official at the time said that a number-to-number comparison did not ‘provide an accurate picture’. Cecilia Muñoz, who was a top domestic policy adviser to Obama, told CNN that the Democrat deported people convicted of serious crimes.

“If you’re not targeting and focused on people who recently arrived, then the border is effectively open. It is more humane to be removing people who have been here two weeks than it is to be removing people who have been here for 20 years and have families," she said.

Supreme Court vs Trump

After slamming the Trump administration for deporting hundreds and thousands of immigrants, the Supreme Court on Saturday on Saturday temporarily barred the administration from deporting a group of Venezuelan migrants it accused of being gang members.