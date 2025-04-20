Menu Explore
Tim Walz's daughter appears to compare Kilmar Abrego Garcia with Jesus: ‘Trump would deport…’

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 20, 2025 02:47 AM IST

Tim Walz's daughter is under fire for appearing to compare Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Jesus ahead of Easter Sunday

Minnesota Governor and former VP candidate Tim Walz's daughter, Hope, is under fire from conservative influencers and Trump supporters for appearing to compare Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Jesus ahead of Easter Sunday. In a video posted on social media, the 24-year-old said that if Jesus ‘were alive today’, President Donald Trump would deport him too.

Hope Walz appeared to compare Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Jesus(Reuters and X)
Hope Walz appeared to compare Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Jesus(Reuters and X)

This comes days after officials admitted that Garcia was ‘mistakenly’ deported to El Salvador, before linking him to the notorious MS-13 gang. President Trump on Friday claimed that tattoos on the 29-year-old's knuckles proved he is a gang member, further bringing up a 2019 complaint about him beating his wife.

Read More: Kilmar Abrego Garcia ‘healthy’ in first photo after deportation, will not be released: El Salvador

Walz's daughter strongly opposed Garcia's deportation, bringing up Jesus in her rant. "If Jesus were alive today and in the United States, this administration would have already taken him and removed him from this country without due process," Hope said in a video. She further added that the Trump admin would have linked Jesus to the MS-13 gang, too.

"Some people don't want to talk about that. It truly is baffling how clear and laid out everything is and there is still people standing by it. I believe in the good of people and like humanity, humans, you know...deep down at our core, like we care about each other... but that's really being tested. Because how anyone is okay with this is terrifying to me," Hope said.

Read More: White House mocks senator for meeting deported Salvadoran, ‘fixes’ NYT headline: ‘He’s not coming back

“Tim Walz’s daughter goes on bizarre rant comparing deported MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia to JESUS,” one conservative influencer slammed Hope on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“How do you reason with this level of stupidity?” another person asked.

Court vs Trump

This comes after a federal judge slammed the Trump administration for defying Supreme Court orders and deporting hundreds of immigrants to El Salvador. The court asked officials to ‘facilitate’ the Maryland man's return.

On Friday, Trump shared a photo of Kilmar Abrego Garcia's knuckle tattoos, saying he had MS-13 links.

"This is the hand of the man that the Democrats feel should be brought back to the United States, because he is such "a fine and innocent person"," Trump posted on Truth Social.

The government also released documents on Garcia's 2019 arrest and 2021 protective order his wife filed against him, alleging domestic violence.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
