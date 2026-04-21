Alan Osmond cause of death: How did the Eldest Member of the Osmonds die at 76? All on his health crisis

Alan Osmond, the oldest sibling of the renowned 1970s group Osmond Brothers, has passed away, as per a family member. He was 76.

Alan Osmond passed away surrounded by family, after a long battle with multiple sclerosis since 1987.

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Merrill Osmond, his brother and former bandmate, shared the news of Alan's death in a Facebook post early Tuesday morning. It is said that Alan died on Monday evening while surrounded by his family.

In a Facebook post, Merrill reflected on his meeting with Alan two days prior to his passing, sharing a heartfelt conversation "as brothers do," while also reminiscing about their musical achievements.

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Alan Osmond cause of death

While the cause of death has not been disclosed, Alan had been battling multiple sclerosis since 1987. The illness has impacted his mobility and overall health throughout the years.

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{{^usCountry}} Multiple sclerosis is a condition that leads to the deterioration of the protective layer surrounding nerves. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Multiple sclerosis is a condition that leads to the deterioration of the protective layer surrounding nerves. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This condition can result in symptoms such as numbness, weakness, difficulty in walking, changes in vision, and others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This condition can result in symptoms such as numbness, weakness, difficulty in walking, changes in vision, and others. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It is commonly referred to as MS. In the case of MS, the immune system targets the protective sheath that encases nerve fibers, which is referred to as myelin. Alan Osmond and The Osmond Brothers {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is commonly referred to as MS. In the case of MS, the immune system targets the protective sheath that encases nerve fibers, which is referred to as myelin. Alan Osmond and The Osmond Brothers {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Osmond Brothers emerged in the 1970s music industry, consisting of siblings Alan, Wayne, Merrill, and Jay. Eventually, they were joined by two additional brothers, Donny and Jimmy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Osmond Brothers emerged in the 1970s music industry, consisting of siblings Alan, Wayne, Merrill, and Jay. Eventually, they were joined by two additional brothers, Donny and Jimmy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Alan was celebrated for his exceptional songwriting abilities, and alongside Merrill, Wayne, and Jay, he produced numerous chart-topping hits, including One Bad Apple, Crazy Horses, and Are You Up There? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alan was celebrated for his exceptional songwriting abilities, and alongside Merrill, Wayne, and Jay, he produced numerous chart-topping hits, including One Bad Apple, Crazy Horses, and Are You Up There? {{/usCountry}}

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The group quickly ascended to fame, becoming a well-known name in households, but Alan's diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis ultimately interrupted their success, resulting in his withdrawal from performing with The Osmond Brothers.

Osmond passed away peacefully in the company of his wife, Suzanne, and their eight sons.

Fans from around the globe have expressed their sorrow and honored his contributions to music. His death signifies the loss of an important figure in the history of pop.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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