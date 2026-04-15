Shubho Noboborsho 2026: 60+ Poila Boishakh wishes, images, gifs, Facebook and WhatsApp status ideas for Bengali New Year

Poila Boishakh, the Bengali New Year, is celebrated on April 15 and marks the first day of the Bengali calendar. This year, Noboborsho welcomes the year 1433, ushering in a fresh beginning in the vibrant season of spring – a time symbolic of renewal, hope, and new possibilities. Shubho Noboborsho 2026: Celebrate the spirit of the new year by sharing heart wishes with loved ones! (Image generated via Google Gemini) Also Read| Pohela Boishakh 2026: When is Bengali New Year in April? Know date, time, how to celebrate On this auspicious day, Bengalis come together to celebrate with joy and tradition. Many visit temples to offer prayers and seek blessings, while others spend quality time with family and friends, indulge in traditional Bengali feasts, or head out for shopping and festive fairs. To make the occasion even more special, here are heartfelt wishes, messages, images, and Facebook and WhatsApp status ideas you can share with your loved ones to brighten their day.

"Wishing you a fresh start filled with happiness, success, and good health this Bengali New Year." (Canva)

Shubho Noboborsho 2026: Heartfelt wishes to share with family and friends 1. Shubho Noboborsho! May the new year bring endless joy and prosperity into your life. 2. Wishing you a fresh start filled with happiness, success, and good health this Bengali New Year. 3. May Poila Boishakh fill your heart with positivity and your home with warmth. 4. Shubho Noboborsho! Let this year be full of new hopes and beautiful beginnings. 5. May the sweetness of mishti and the joy of celebrations stay with you all year long. 6. Wishing you success in every step and happiness in every moment this Noboborsho. 7. May the new year bring peace, prosperity, and countless smiles to your life. 8. Shubho Noboborsho! May your dreams turn into reality this year. 9. Let this Bengali New Year be as vibrant and colourful as your dreams. 10. Wishing you and your family a year full of blessings and happiness.

"Shubho Noboborsho! Stay blessed and keep smiling always." (Canva)

11. May your days be bright and your nights be peaceful this Noboborsho. 12. Sending you warm wishes for a prosperous and joyful Bengali New Year. 13. May this new year bring new opportunities and endless success. 14. Shubho Noboborsho! Stay blessed and keep smiling always. 15. May your life be filled with love, laughter, and positivity this year. 16. Wishing you a year filled with achievements and happiness. 17. Let the new year bring fresh energy and new goals into your life. 18. May every moment of this year be filled with joy and celebration. 19. Shubho Noboborsho! May your heart always be full of hope. 20. Wishing you a bright and successful Bengali New Year ahead.

Poila Boishakh is a reminder that every ending leads to a new beginning—embrace it with joy. (Canva)

Shubho Noboborsho 2026: Warm messages for loved ones 21. As the new year begins, may it bring renewed hope, strength, and happiness into your life. 22. Poila Boishakh is a reminder that every ending leads to a new beginning—embrace it with joy. 23. May this year wash away all worries and fill your life with positivity. 24. Let’s welcome the new year with open hearts and endless optimism. 25. May your home be filled with laughter, love, and prosperity this Noboborsho. 26. This Bengali New Year, may you achieve everything you’ve been dreaming of. 27. A new year means a fresh chapter—make it your best one yet. 28. May your path be filled with success and your heart with contentment. 29. Celebrate Poila Boishakh with gratitude and hope for a better tomorrow. 30. May this year bring you closer to your goals and dreams.

"May this Bengali New Year bring new opportunities and beautiful memories." (Canva)

31. Let the spirit of Noboborsho inspire you to grow and shine brighter. 32. May happiness knock on your door every single day this year. 33. Sending heartfelt wishes for a year full of joy and prosperity. 34. May this Bengali New Year bring new opportunities and beautiful memories. 35. Let go of the past and step into the new year with confidence. 36. May your life be as sweet as rosogolla and as vibrant as alpana. 37. Wishing you strength, success, and endless happiness this year. 38. May the new year bring peace to your mind and joy to your heart. 39. Celebrate this Noboborsho with love, laughter, and positivity. 40. Here’s to a year full of new beginnings and endless possibilities.

"Celebrate this Noboborsho with love, laughter, and positivity." (Canva)

Shubho Noboborsho 2026: Facebook and WhatsApp status ideas 41. Shubho Noboborsho! 🌸✨ New year, new vibes, new dreams! 42. Starting the year with positivity and sweetness 🍬🌼 43. Cheers to new beginnings! 🥳🌸 #Noboborsho 44. May this year be full of happiness and success 🌿✨ 45. New year, fresh start 💫🌸 46. Mishti, smiles, and new memories 🍥😊 47. Shubho Noboborsho to all! ❤️🌸 Stay blessed 48. Let the celebrations begin! 🥳🎉 49. New year, new hopes 🌼✨ 50. Filling my heart with joy this Noboborsho 💖🌸

"Celebrating tradition, love, and togetherness." (Canva)