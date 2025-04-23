Menu Explore
Alaska earthquake: 4.7 magnitude quake rattles Willow, Anchorage, and Eagle River

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Apr 23, 2025 06:14 AM IST

A 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Willow, Alaska, with tremors felt in Anchorage and Eagle River.

A 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Willow, Alaska, with tremors felt in Anchorage and Eagle River. According to United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake struck 4 miles north of Willow at 8:24 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Tremors were also felt in Fort Richardson, Sutton, Fairbanks, and as far as Yukon.

4.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Alaska.(Representative Image: Unsplash)
4.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Alaska.(Representative Image: Unsplash)

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
