Alaska earthquake: 4.7 magnitude quake rattles Willow, Anchorage, and Eagle River

A 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Willow, Alaska, with tremors felt in Anchorage and Eagle River. According to United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake struck 4 miles north of Willow at 8:24 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Tremors were also felt in Fort Richardson, Sutton, Fairbanks, and as far as Yukon.

4.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Alaska.(Representative Image: Unsplash)