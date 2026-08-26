Alex James Barnett: Nancy Guthrie cops make arrest after Arizona murder suspect compared to ‘porch guy’

A murder suspect from Arizona has been apprehended by the Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) just a few days following online speculation that he might be the notorious ‘porch guy’ captured on Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera.

Alex James Barnett, 33, was arrested for the murder of Tucson's Carlos Ramirez, following speculation he resembled the 'porch guy' from a doorbell video.

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As reported earlier, the PCSD issued an arrest warrant on Friday (August 21) for Alex James Barnett, a 33-year-old person sought in relation to the murder of Tucson Police Cadet Carlos Ramirez. After the police released a public assistance notice featuring Barnett's photo, social media users began to draw comparisons between the suspect and the porch guy.

Barnett was arrested following a three-hour standoff at an apartment complex located on the east side of Tucson. As reported by the Arizona Daily Star, Barnett surrendered without incident after the Pima Regional SWAT team encircled the building on the evening of Monday, August 24.

Also Read: Can Nancy Guthrie ransom note writing quirks help identify the suspect? Expert weighs in

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Tucson Police Cadet Carlos Ramirez murder

{{^usCountry}} In the early hours of August 19, Ramirez, a former corrections officer from Pima County, was shot and killed in what seems to be a home invasion. On Saturday morning, August 22, authorities arrested Santiago Jorge Rogers in connection with the murder, while a third person suspected of being involved was found but not arrested. Is there any link between Alex James Barnett and porch guy? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the early hours of August 19, Ramirez, a former corrections officer from Pima County, was shot and killed in what seems to be a home invasion. On Saturday morning, August 22, authorities arrested Santiago Jorge Rogers in connection with the murder, while a third person suspected of being involved was found but not arrested. Is there any link between Alex James Barnett and porch guy? {{/usCountry}}

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The PCSD has not disclosed any link between the suspects and the investigation involving Nancy Guthrie. However, this has not deterred speculation. Several users on social media have continued to draw comparisons between the physical features of Barnett and the porch guy.

Nancy, who is 84 years old and the mother of Today's Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on February 1, with police suspecting she was abducted from her residence in Tucson. Subsequently, investigators released footage from a doorbell camera that captured a masked individual approaching Nancy's home and interfering with the security camera. The FBI characterized the suspect as being between 5'9" and 5'10" tall, possessing an average physique.

Barnett has a criminal history that includes charges of domestic violence, burglary, theft, and child abuse, reported the Arizona Daily Star.

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