Alex Ovechkin's wife, Anastasia Shubskaya, celebrates Washington skipper's record NHL goal | WATCH

Alex Ovechkin scored his 895th career goal on Sunday to move past Wayne Gretzky and become the NHL’s all-time goal-scoring ledger. The 39-year-old's wife, Anastasia Shubskaya, was in the arena celebrating her beau's goal. She posted stories on Instagram, showing their child watching the game. Alex Ovechkin's wife Anastasia Shubskaya celebrated his record NHL goal(AP and Instagram/Anastasia Shubskaya)

Also Read: Frito-Lay recalls popular Tostitos Tortilla Chips over ‘life-threatening’ risk, Check full list of affected states

Anastasia shares video of son watching Alex's goal

At the UBS Arena on Sunday, Ovechkin was cheered on by his wife, Anastasia, their two children, Sergei and Ilya, and his mother, Tatyana Ovechkina. Anastasia shared an adorable moment on her Instagram stories on Sunday. Among the various stories she shared on the social media platform, there was one personal moment of celebration.

In a clip, Anastasia recorded their son very keenly watching the game as his father was on the field. the mother quietly recorded him from behind so as to not disturb his game while he kept looking at the match unfolding on the field. They could be seen totally immersed in the game. Anastasia captioned the video with what was translated as, "Tuning in for the game"," along with a smiley emoji.

Also Read: JCPenney to take part in Easter ‘shopping blackout’ after announcing permanent closures in 8 US states; where are they?

Who is Alex Ovechkin?

Alex Ovechkin is a Russian professional hockey player and has played all 20 seasons of the NHL games with Washington. He led the team to its only Stanley Cup win in 2018. Earlier this year, he joined ranks with Gordie Howe as the only NHL player in history to score 20 goals in 20 consecutive seasons.

He has had nine seasons where he scored more than 50 goals. His best year was 2007-08 when he scored 65 goals. He has been selected as an All-Star 12 times and has been named the league's Most Valuable Player three times, as reported by CNN. In 2017, he was named one of the top 100 NHL players of all time.