Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Alex Ovechkin's wife, Anastasia Shubskaya, celebrates Washington skipper's record NHL goal | WATCH

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 06, 2025 11:40 PM IST

Alex Ovechkin scored his 895th career goal on Sunday to move past Wayne Gretzky and become the NHL’s all-time goal-scoring ledger

Alex Ovechkin scored his 895th career goal on Sunday to move past Wayne Gretzky and become the NHL’s all-time goal-scoring ledger. The 39-year-old's wife, Anastasia Shubskaya, was in the arena celebrating her beau's goal. She posted stories on Instagram, showing their child watching the game.

Alex Ovechkin's wife Anastasia Shubskaya celebrated his record NHL goal(AP and Instagram/Anastasia Shubskaya)
Alex Ovechkin's wife Anastasia Shubskaya celebrated his record NHL goal(AP and Instagram/Anastasia Shubskaya)

Also Read: Frito-Lay recalls popular Tostitos Tortilla Chips over ‘life-threatening’ risk, Check full list of affected states

Anastasia shares video of son watching Alex's goal

At the UBS Arena on Sunday, Ovechkin was cheered on by his wife, Anastasia, their two children, Sergei and Ilya, and his mother, Tatyana Ovechkina. Anastasia shared an adorable moment on her Instagram stories on Sunday. Among the various stories she shared on the social media platform, there was one personal moment of celebration.

In a clip, Anastasia recorded their son very keenly watching the game as his father was on the field. the mother quietly recorded him from behind so as to not disturb his game while he kept looking at the match unfolding on the field. They could be seen totally immersed in the game. Anastasia captioned the video with what was translated as, "Tuning in for the game"," along with a smiley emoji.

Also Read: JCPenney to take part in Easter ‘shopping blackout’ after announcing permanent closures in 8 US states; where are they?

Who is Alex Ovechkin?

Alex Ovechkin is a Russian professional hockey player and has played all 20 seasons of the NHL games with Washington. He led the team to its only Stanley Cup win in 2018. Earlier this year, he joined ranks with Gordie Howe as the only NHL player in history to score 20 goals in 20 consecutive seasons.

He has had nine seasons where he scored more than 50 goals. His best year was 2007-08 when he scored 65 goals. He has been selected as an All-Star 12 times and has been named the league's Most Valuable Player three times, as reported by CNN. In 2017, he was named one of the top 100 NHL players of all time.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Alex Ovechkin's wife, Anastasia Shubskaya, celebrates Washington skipper's record NHL goal | WATCH
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On