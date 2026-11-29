The US investigation into how advanced Nvidia chips reached China should focus more on Alice Huang than on the company's CEO Jensen Huang, incoming House Intelligence Committee chairman Jim Himes has said. He said it should focus more on Alice Huang, who is at the center of a growing controversy around the US chipmaker.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will testify before US House and Senate committees this week. (REUTERS) more less

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Himes is a Democratic Rep from Connecticut. He spoke to CNN's Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” on Sunday.

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“I’m a lot less interested in Jensen Huang than I am in Alice Huang,” Himes said. “Alice Huang would have been the bridge from which information flowed from Jensen Huang.”

As per CNN, Jensen Huang will testify before House and Senate committees this week. This comes after he admitted to having an affair with Alice Huang, a Chinese citizen who is suspected of having ties to Chinese intelligence. The two are not related.

Himes also said there are many things the public does not know. “We have no idea precisely what the relationship was between Alice Huang and the Chinese Ministry of State Security,” he said. “We don’t even know if there was a counterintelligence investigation undertaken by the FBI of Alice Huang.”

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{{^usCountry}} According to Himes, the information shared with Chinese intelligence could include where Nvidia does its research and development, the timetable for releasing advanced chips and “where’s the president going to be in China.” He called it “immensely valuable information. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Himes, the information shared with Chinese intelligence could include where Nvidia does its research and development, the timetable for releasing advanced chips and “where’s the president going to be in China.” He called it “immensely valuable information. {{/usCountry}}

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“My suspicion is she’s not coming back to the states anytime soon,” he told Tapper. But, he said, she is “really the key person here.”

“She’s that bridge between Nvidia and the Chinese,” Himes said, that “we need to better understand.”

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What is the allegation?

Alice Huang is alleged to have helped smuggle sought-after AI chips into China during the affair. At the time, she was CEO of Megaspeed International, which is Nvidia's largest chip buyer in Asia. She has stayed silent on the allegations.

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Jensen Huang resigned as CEO after the scandal. Nvidia's board has since brought him back, with help from President Donald Trump.

According to reports, two Chinese firms installed Nvidia's powerful Blackwell chips in a Shanghai data center linked to Alice Huang. Himes pointed to these reports and said this is why “Alice Huang’s company is so interesting.”

“I bet we’re going to find that that company was providing training capacity on Nvidia’s most advanced chips, but doing it from Singapore,” Himes said. “There is no question in my mind that, inside China, some of the most advanced chips are training their AI today, and we’ll get to the bottom of why that is.”

Himes said the main question for Jensen Huang is simple: “What information went from you to Alice Huang, and what influence came in the other direction?”

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White House adviser acknowledges concerns over Nvidia chips reaching China

According to CNN, Trump's top economic adviser, Kevin Hassett, appeared on "State of the Union" earlier on Sunday. He accepted that Nvidia could possibly have helped China get advanced chips, but played down the national security risk from Jensen Huang.

When Tapper pressed him, Hassett tried to reduce the impact of the claims. But he said it needed to “be tightened up” if true.

Hassett also warned that if China gets ahead in the AI race, “it could be really, really, a terrific problem for the US economy and US financial institutions.”