A lockdown was reportedly announced at Aliso Niguel High School on Wednesday sparking fears of a shooting at 28000 Wolverine Way, Aliso Viejo, California.

Police vehicles were seen amid the reported lockdown at Aliso Niguel High School. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

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“Does anyone know what is happening at Aliso Niguel High School?,” one person asked on Facebook. On X, a scanner page shared photos of massive police presence and said “Aliso Niguel High School is currently on Lockdown for an unknown reason, with a large contingent of OCSD Vehicles on scene. Deputies are concerned with a specific vehicle at this time.”

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{{^usCountry}} An update from the scanner page read “Incident was due to an issue adjacent to campus, and the HS was placed on lockdown as a precaution. Lockdown has since been lifted.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An update from the scanner page read “Incident was due to an issue adjacent to campus, and the HS was placed on lockdown as a precaution. Lockdown has since been lifted.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, the news of the lockdown sparked fears of a shooting. One person commented on X “my daughter goes there. apparently a girl's boyfriend threated to shoot his girlfriend and everyone at the school. he is arrested and in the back of a cop car now.” However, there is no confirmation from authorities on the cause of the lockdown. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the news of the lockdown sparked fears of a shooting. One person commented on X “my daughter goes there. apparently a girl's boyfriend threated to shoot his girlfriend and everyone at the school. he is arrested and in the back of a cop car now.” However, there is no confirmation from authorities on the cause of the lockdown. {{/usCountry}}

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Another person shared a message from ANHS, which read “Aliso Niguel High School has been placed on Lockdown due to police activity in the area of the school. The campus is secure and students are safe. Once the Sheriff's Department has concluded their activity, school will return to normal.” No official comment on the incident has been made by the Orange County Sheriff's Department yet, under whose jurisdiction Aliso Niguel High School falls.

Aliso Niguel High School lockdown report: Reactions

Several people reacted to the news of the lockdown report at Aliso Niguel High School. “According to my sophomore. Shelter in place just ended,” one person noted amid concerns from many. Another asked “What triggered the lockdown?”.

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One person shared a photo, with a description that read “I heard a chopper continually circling over my house so I looked at my bedroom window and I see a dozen or more Orange County sheriff's department vehicles in front of Aliso Niguel High School and the weed vehicle has a deputy with a long gun pointed down deerhurst towards Wolverine.”

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On X too, several people reacted. “My daughter is a senior there, it's been lifted,” one said. Another added “No threat to the school or students this is happening off campus.”

A page on X had shared the news and noted that Orange County Authorities were on scene.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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