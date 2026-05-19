San Diego mosque shooting videos: Scary scenes at Islamic Center amid active shooter reports; watch

Videos of chaos emerged from the Islamic Center on Eckstrom Avenue in San Diego, California, on Monday afternoon as police investigated reports of an active shooter. The police later confirmed that the threat has been neutralized. Representational. In an update shared around 3:45pm ET, the San Diego Police Department said that the scene is now "active but contained." “The scene at 7050 Eckstrom Ave is still active but contained,” the update read. “We have significant resources on scene at this time. We have established a reunification location at 4125 Hathaway Street."

San Diego Mosque Shooting Videos Footage showed likely shots fired and injuries even as San Diego Police Department has yet to confirm the details of the possible shooting. Here's a footage from the Islamic Center that surfaced on social media:

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria also confirmed an active shooter situation at the Islamic Center of San Diego in Clairemont. "I am aware of the active shooter situation at the Islamic Center of San Diego in Clairemont and am continuing to receive updates from law enforcement," Mayor Gloria wrote on social media. "Emergency personnel are on scene and actively working to protect the community and secure the area." "Please avoid the area and follow instructions from public safety officials. We will share updates as more information becomes available," the Mayor added.

Meanwhile, videos from San Diego residents kept pouring into social media as the entire area around Clairemont seemed to be in a state of shock. Here's another video:

Here's another video shared by a X user from a block away on Eckstrom Avenue.