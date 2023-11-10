All about ‘Veterans Day 2023’ to be observed in the United States

Veterans Day is observed every year on November 11 in the United States. The annual event commemorates the sacrifices of military veterans and also honours the contribution of currently serving personnel of the United States Armed Forces. It is a federal holiday in the country. On Veterans Day, parades and other events are organised across the United States.

Veterans Day is going to observed on November 11 in the United States.

As this year, November 11 is a Saturday, federal employees will observe the holiday one day earlier i.e., on Friday, November 10. Therefore, on Friday, many government offices, schools and companies will be closed.

History of Veterans Day

Earlier, it was known as Armistice Day and it marked the end of fight in World War I in 1918. According to the official website of US Department of Veteran Affairs, fighting in World War I had ceased after an armistice, or temporary cessation of hostilities, came into effect on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month.

On November 11, 1919, the first commemoration of Armistice Day took place. At the time, President Wilson said, “To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations…”

Later, on June 1, 1954, November 11th became a day to honor American Veterans of all wars and came to be known as Veterans Day.

Why it is not Veteran's Day

Veterans Day is not Veteran's Day. Using the apostrophe with the name would change the meaning and importance of the occasion. Veteran's Day would simply mean a day that belongs to veterans. But Veterans Day means a day to honour all veterans.

