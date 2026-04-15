Allegan, Michigan tornado? Warning sounded as scary visuals emerge; power outage leaves many affected

A tornado warning was issued for Allegan in Michigan on Tuesday by the National Weather Service. “Tornado Warning continues for Allegan MI, Otsego MI and Plainwell MI until 12:30 AM EDT,” the update read.

A tornado warning was sounded for Allegan, Michigan. Image for representational purposes.(Pexel)

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Meanwhile, scary visuals from on-ground were shared widely on social media. One particular video drew a lot of reactions, showing the stormy conditions.

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{{^usCountry}} “Uncondensed tornado south of Allegan, MI. Ground circulation and power flashes observed. Video taken at 11:42 PM. Reported to the NWS,” the person wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Uncondensed tornado south of Allegan, MI. Ground circulation and power flashes observed. Video taken at 11:42 PM. Reported to the NWS,” the person wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A photo from the moment was also shared by News Channel 3 WWMT TV. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A photo from the moment was also shared by News Channel 3 WWMT TV. {{/usCountry}}

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Several others shared visuals as well. “North/east skyline from Bangor at 11:40pm,” a person wrote.

Another added “Around 109th east of Pullman 11:30.”

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One person shared a video clip from Paw Paw, a village in Michigan. The video, seemingly taken from inside a house showed heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Meanwhile, widespread power outages impacted many as the weather acted up. “Lots of outages have cropped up in Allegan/Barry County along the path of our tornado warned cell,” a WWMT reporter wrote, sharing a map of the areas hit.

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A meteorologist shared on Facebook “Over 40,000 Consumers Energy customers are without power as of 12:20 Wednesday morning.”

Allegan tornado warning: Reactions and fears

“Tornadoes likely touched down across the area this evening. In particular, near Carson City in Montcalm County. Also near Otsego and Plainwell in Allegan County. Reports of damage in those regions due to a likely tornado,” they added, continuing, “Other scattered power outages from damaging wind gusts. The severe risk north of I-96 is done!”.

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Another person on X shared an update on the power outages and wrote “One area is in southeast Allegan County into southwest Barry County...another is around the Carson City area and a third area is northeast of Lansing. The size of the areas is an indication that this might be thunderstorm winds and not a tornado, but there certainly looks like they had some damaging wind in those areas. There are now 41,027 customers without power.”

On Facebook, a local page commented “Please stay safe, be careful, and look out for one another. Hoping everyone gets through it without damage or injury.” It shared a map of the areas likely to be hit.

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The tornado warning also led to many people seeking safety for themselves and others. “Stay safe everyone [prayers] for safety,” one wrote, adding the emoticon for praying. Another added “Praying it passes. Over!!”. Yet another said “Be safe everyone.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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