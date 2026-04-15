Mauston tornado warning: Twister spotted near Union Center? Power outages across Juneau County, WI

Reports of a confirmed tornado on ground near Union Center and Mauston in Wisconsin on Tuesday sparked fears. “Tornado Warning continues for Mauston WI, Lemonweir WI and Lindina WI until 6:00 PM CDT,” the National Weather Service announced.

A resident added “This is a very bad tornado right now. It’s rain wrapped in about 2 miles wide please if you’re in the path of this just take cover right now as many walls as you can between you and the outside world. Now 5:40 PM. It’s going to be heading towards Mauston Wisconsin be ready for it. It is extremely dangerous,” and shared a visual.

Juneau County Online, a local news page, confirmed that a tornado was on ground, in a statement on Facebook. “At 5:49, a confirmed tornado was located near Elroy, or near Mauston moving east at 35 mph. Seek safety immediately!,” they said.

Another native remarked “Tornado Warning! There’s one heading NE from Elroy towards Mauston. Take cover!”.

Reactions to Mauston tornado "Tornado Warning for Juneau, WI until 6:00 PM 04/14/2026. Confirmed tornado near Elroy/Mauston moving E at 35 mph. Damaging tornado and 1.25" hail. Take cover now in a basement or interior room; avoid windows," a page sharing alerts mentioned.

Another added “Heads up, Wisconsin! We have a very dangerous storm situation near Union Center and Mauston. A confirmed tornado is on the ground. If you are in the path, do not wait—seek shelter now. Check on your neighbors and stay tuned to local weather reports.”

Yet another voiced concerns, saying “This is a bad one, particularly dangerous situation. Beware, Mauston Lyndon Station.”

Juneau County: Power outage amid tornado warning Power outages were also reported across Juneau County amid the tornado warning. As per PowerOutage.com, which tracks cases across the country, 949 homes and businesses were without power at the time of writing.

This is out of a tracked 17,808 customers in the county, or 5.33 percent of the total number.

An earlier warning from the local Juneau County news page had read "At 5:36 pm, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Hillsboro, or 13 miles southwest of Mauston, moving east at 35 mph.

Can produce a tornado and half-dollar size hail.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Elroy and Wonewoc around 5:40 pm."

It added, “Meteorologists are recommending people in the Mauston area to take cover. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Lindina, Seven Mile Creek, Union Center, Bass Hollow Rec Area, Pleasant Ridge, and Mullin Ridge.”