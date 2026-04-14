Ottawa tornado warning: Massive supercell in Pomona moving towards Ottawa County; check path, videos

A massive supercell was reported over Pomona in Franklin County, Kansas, which is moving east towards Ottawa, in Ottawa County. A tornado warning has been issued for most of Ottawa and nearby areas and residents have been asked to seek shelter. Representational. (Unsplash) As the supercell moved east into Ottawa, a tornado was confirmed at 15th and Eisenhower Road at 7:40pm local time, Fox 4 Kansas City meteorologist, Jacob Lanier reported. Power flashes were reported in the tornado, Lanier said, suggesting that the tornado may have affected power lines. Pomona residents shared videos of the supercell and a potential tornado as it was moving into Ottawa. Here's a video:

Ottawa tornado path: Franklin to Ottawa The tornado was first spotted in eastern Franklin County, on the outskirts of Pomona and Greenwood, along the border with Ottawa County. Moving east, it entered the Ottawa, with the first confirmed tornado being spotted near Ottawa University. The tornado is expected to move further northeast, affecting areas like Norwood and Le Loup. Areas further east, such as Wellsville, Edgerton and up north in Baldwin City are not at risk. Pete Mundo of KCMATalkRadio shared a video from Johnson County, which lies east on the edge of Ottawa County. In the video "lightning, calm, light breeze… combined with yellow/green skies," Mundo wrote. Also read: Iowa tornado videos: Sirens buzz in Iowa City amid warnings, twister seen in West Liberty; watch

Several Parts Of Kansas And Missouri Under Tornado Watch The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of eastern Kansas until 11:00pm CDT Monday as severe storms move through the region. Areas under the watch include Kansas City, Lawrence, Baldwin City, Ottawa, Paola, Osage City, Emporia, Burlington, Garnett, and Butler. Also read: Kankakee tornado: Videos show large twister near Aroma Park, Illinois; possible damage threat