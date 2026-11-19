A Russian man has been arrested in California for allegedly conducting surveillance of employees of a Silicon Valley technology and defense company that provided assistance to Ukraine, officials said Wednesday. Alleged Russian agent arrested for surveillance of US tech company

Igor D'iu has been charged with conspiring to act as an agent of a foreign government, acting as an agent of a foreign government without notifying the US attorney general, stalking and fraud.

"Igor D'iu was allegedly recruited, directed, and funded by the Russian government to stalk employees of a major US technology company," Roman Rozhavsky, assistant director of the FBI's Counterintelligence and Espionage Division, said in a statement.

Rozhavsky said D'iu used "physical surveillance, electronic tracking devices, and fraudulent identities to gather intelligence."

US Attorney Craig Missakian said the particular US company was targeted because of its "assistance to Ukraine in its war with Russia."

"We will not tolerate any efforts by foreign governments or otherwise to turn Silicon Valley into a base for foreign intelligence operations," Missakian said.

The company targeted by D'iu was not named in his indictment but it was described as a "large, publicly traded technology and defense company with office locations throughout the United States, including in Palo Alto."

According to the indictment, D'iu traveled to Mexico from Turkey in June 2026 and was then smuggled across the border into the United States, where he would communicate with his Russia-based co-conspirators using Telegram.

They directed D'iu to gather information about company employees and to visit a coffee shop near the company's Palo Alto office to "photograph their laptop screens while they worked," it said.

D'iu was in possession of $18,000 in cash, a false US passport in the name of "Hugo Landry Johns" and two Russian passports when FBI agents raided his East Palo Alto home in October, the Justice Department said.

He could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of acting as an agent of a foreign government without notifying the attorney general, five years for conspiracy to act as an agent of a foreign government, five years for stalking and one year for fraud.

D'iu is scheduled to appear in federal court on November 24.

cl/dw

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