‘He actually responded’: Influencer's chilling allegations against Eric Swalwell amid sexual assault row

Eric Swalwell is facing mounting scrutiny as a CNN report followed the San Francisco Chronicle report, detailing the allegations from four women accusing him of sexual misconduct. The report also included claims made by social media creator Ally Sammarco.

CNN's report details inappropriate behavior by Eric Swalwell, including unsolicited messages, with claims from four women including allegations from influencer (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)(AP)

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The CNN report adds to earlier reporting by the San Francisco Chronicle, which described Swalwell’s campaign as “imploding” amid the allegations, citing staff departures and internal concerns.

Read more: Who is Eric Swalwell’s wife? All we know about Brittany Watts

Ally Sammarco's claims and others

Ally Sammarco is among four women cited in the CNN investigation report, which outlines allegations of inappropriate behaviour, including unsolicited messages and interactions.

The report details how Sammarco’s communication with Swalwell allegedly began as a political exchange on social media.

According to CNN, Sammarco alleged that she received unsolicited nude messages from Swalwell after initially contacting him on Twitter to discuss politics. “I truly never thought he would respond – I had like 1,000 followers at the time.” She added, “And he actually responded.”

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{{^usCountry}} CNN examined screenshots of dozens of messages. Swalwell allegedly sent texts to these women, many of which were flirty in nature. However, none of the messages analyzed were sexually explicit, according to the publication. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CNN examined screenshots of dozens of messages. Swalwell allegedly sent texts to these women, many of which were flirty in nature. However, none of the messages analyzed were sexually explicit, according to the publication. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} CNN reports that the other women described different forms of alleged misconduct, though specifics vary across accounts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CNN reports that the other women described different forms of alleged misconduct, though specifics vary across accounts. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Read more: Eric Swalwell election odds take massive blow amid sexual assault allegations Medical records and text messages shared by alleged victims as evidence {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read more: Eric Swalwell election odds take massive blow amid sexual assault allegations Medical records and text messages shared by alleged victims as evidence {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} CNN reported on the discovery of the evidence supporting major portions of each of the women's claims, including the former staffer who said she was sexually assaulted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CNN reported on the discovery of the evidence supporting major portions of each of the women's claims, including the former staffer who said she was sexually assaulted. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The publication interviewed family members and friends whom one of the women texted, saying, “I was sexually assaulted on Thursday.” She added, “By Eric” next. The woman was allegedly assaulted by Swalwell in 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The publication interviewed family members and friends whom one of the women texted, saying, “I was sexually assaulted on Thursday.” She added, “By Eric” next. The woman was allegedly assaulted by Swalwell in 2024. {{/usCountry}}

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The woman also supplied medical records that show she contracted an STD and a pregnancy test following the alleged assault.

CNN also reviewed correspondence between Swalwell and another woman, including a picture he sent her that was in line with a video of him in her city on the evening of their face-to-face meeting.

Swalwell allegedly followed a similar pattern with these women, where he made them feel important by showing a keen interest in their lives while they were in their twenties and establishing a career and then eventually sending them sexual messages.

The women told the publication that they had many times obliged and reciprocated, given his “position in power."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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