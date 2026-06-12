Amada Mia Brown: 5 things about Laguna Beach drowning victim as father remembers five-year-old; GoFundMe launched

Amada Mia Brown as been identified as the five-year-old who was swept away into the ocean at Laguna Beach, California. While authorities had earlier suspended the search for the kid, they announced on Thursday afternoon that Brown's body had been recovered.

Amada Mia Brown was identified as the 5-year-old swept away into the ocean at Laguna Beach, California. (GoFundMe)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“During an early-morning aerial survey of the coastline on June 11, 2026, the Laguna Beach Police Department identified a possible match to the adolescent female who was swept into the ocean near Treasure Island Beach on June 9, 2026,” the statement from the city read.

“The sighting occurred 250 to 300 yards offshore of Christmas Cove, which is located approximately one-quarter mile north of the area where the victim was initially swept into the ocean. Laguna Beach Marine Safety personnel responded to the location and recovered the decedent with assistance from the Orange County Sheriff's Department Harbor Patrol,” it added.

Also Read | Who is Tiffany Butler? 5 things to know on New York woman charged with major welfare fraud

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The statement further said “The Orange County Sheriff's Department Coroner Division has positively identified the decedent as the missing adolescent swimmer reported on June 9, 2026. The victim's family has been notified.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The statement further said “The Orange County Sheriff's Department Coroner Division has positively identified the decedent as the missing adolescent swimmer reported on June 9, 2026. The victim's family has been notified.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Powerful water conditions near the shoreline had swept Brown along with her mother and brother into the ocean. While bystanders jumped into action and rescued the mother and brother, they couldn't save Brown. She was identified by her father, Aaron Brown. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Powerful water conditions near the shoreline had swept Brown along with her mother and brother into the ocean. While bystanders jumped into action and rescued the mother and brother, they couldn't save Brown. She was identified by her father, Aaron Brown. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Notably, the mother and brother's names have not been released by authorities to protect their privacy in the wake of the incident. Aaron, however, spoke out as he held a vigil for his daughter. Here's all you need to know about Amada Mia Brown. Amada Mia Brown: 5 things to know Amada Mia Brown is from San Bernardino, California. Her father described her a bright child who loved life. Brown liked the movies ‘Moana’ and ‘Frozen’, her father shared at a vigil held for the deceased girl. Brown ‘was my little princess’, her grieved father declared to ABC7. A GoFundMe for Brown noted that she had a beautiful voice and dreamed of becoming a singer. Brown reportedly admired Jessie Reyez and found inspiration in music. Brown was reportedly a devoted fan of KPop Demon Hunters, and was always expressing her creativity through singing, dancing, imagining stories the GoFundMe page notes. The fundraiser for Brown noted she was a 'happy, cheerful, and loving little girl whose smile could brighten anyone's day'. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Notably, the mother and brother's names have not been released by authorities to protect their privacy in the wake of the incident. Aaron, however, spoke out as he held a vigil for his daughter. Here's all you need to know about Amada Mia Brown. Amada Mia Brown: 5 things to know Amada Mia Brown is from San Bernardino, California. Her father described her a bright child who loved life. Brown liked the movies ‘Moana’ and ‘Frozen’, her father shared at a vigil held for the deceased girl. Brown ‘was my little princess’, her grieved father declared to ABC7. A GoFundMe for Brown noted that she had a beautiful voice and dreamed of becoming a singer. Brown reportedly admired Jessie Reyez and found inspiration in music. Brown was reportedly a devoted fan of KPop Demon Hunters, and was always expressing her creativity through singing, dancing, imagining stories the GoFundMe page notes. The fundraiser for Brown noted she was a 'happy, cheerful, and loving little girl whose smile could brighten anyone's day'. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“She was deeply loved by her mother, family, friends, and everyone fortunate enough to know her,” the GoFundMe detailed. While the message came from the Brown family, the fundraiser was started by one Tatiana Puerta.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON