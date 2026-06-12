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Amada Mia Brown: 5 things about Laguna Beach drowning victim as father remembers five-year-old; GoFundMe launched

Amada Mia Brown as been identified as the five-year-old who was swept away into the ocean at Laguna Beach, California. 

Published on: Jun 12, 2026 11:58 am IST
By Shuvrajit Das Biswas
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Amada Mia Brown as been identified as the five-year-old who was swept away into the ocean at Laguna Beach, California. While authorities had earlier suspended the search for the kid, they announced on Thursday afternoon that Brown's body had been recovered.

Amada Mia Brown was identified as the 5-year-old swept away into the ocean at Laguna Beach, California. (GoFundMe)

“During an early-morning aerial survey of the coastline on June 11, 2026, the Laguna Beach Police Department identified a possible match to the adolescent female who was swept into the ocean near Treasure Island Beach on June 9, 2026,” the statement from the city read.

“The sighting occurred 250 to 300 yards offshore of Christmas Cove, which is located approximately one-quarter mile north of the area where the victim was initially swept into the ocean. Laguna Beach Marine Safety personnel responded to the location and recovered the decedent with assistance from the Orange County Sheriff's Department Harbor Patrol,” it added.

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“She was deeply loved by her mother, family, friends, and everyone fortunate enough to know her,” the GoFundMe detailed. While the message came from the Brown family, the fundraiser was started by one Tatiana Puerta.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shuvrajit Das Biswas

Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Amada Mia Brown: 5 things about Laguna Beach drowning victim as father remembers five-year-old; GoFundMe launched
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