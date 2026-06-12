Amada Mia Brown: 5 things about Laguna Beach drowning victim as father remembers five-year-old; GoFundMe launched

Amada Mia Brown as been identified as the five-year-old who was swept away into the ocean at Laguna Beach, California. While authorities had earlier suspended the search for the kid, they announced on Thursday afternoon that Brown's body had been recovered. Amada Mia Brown was identified as the 5-year-old swept away into the ocean at Laguna Beach, California. (GoFundMe)

“During an early-morning aerial survey of the coastline on June 11, 2026, the Laguna Beach Police Department identified a possible match to the adolescent female who was swept into the ocean near Treasure Island Beach on June 9, 2026,” the statement from the city read.

“The sighting occurred 250 to 300 yards offshore of Christmas Cove, which is located approximately one-quarter mile north of the area where the victim was initially swept into the ocean. Laguna Beach Marine Safety personnel responded to the location and recovered the decedent with assistance from the Orange County Sheriff's Department Harbor Patrol,” it added.

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The statement further said “The Orange County Sheriff's Department Coroner Division has positively identified the decedent as the missing adolescent swimmer reported on June 9, 2026. The victim's family has been notified.”

Powerful water conditions near the shoreline had swept Brown along with her mother and brother into the ocean. While bystanders jumped into action and rescued the mother and brother, they couldn't save Brown. She was identified by her father, Aaron Brown.

Notably, the mother and brother's names have not been released by authorities to protect their privacy in the wake of the incident. Aaron, however, spoke out as he held a vigil for his daughter. Here's all you need to know about Amada Mia Brown.