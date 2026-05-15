Amarillo fire? Vegetation fire spreads through Potter, Randall counties in Texas; scary videos emerge

Vegetation fires in Potter and Randall Counties in Texas on Thursday prompted a massive response from emergency crews and smoke could be seen from Amarillo. WatchDuty showed fires to the northwest and south of Amarillo.

Smoke seen amid the vegetation fires in Potter and Randall Counties in Texas. (Facebook/Mugshots of Randall County)

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Amarillo Area Office of Emergency Management issued a statement, saying “Grass and wildfire responses are currently underway across both Potter and Randall counties as fire crews continue working active incidents throughout the area.” They added “Residents may see smoke from varying locations depending on wind conditions. Please avoid affected areas when possible and use caution if traveling near emergency response activity. With dry conditions and elevated fire risk, the public is encouraged to avoid activities that could spark additional fires, including parking on dry grass, outdoor burning, or towing chains that may create sparks.”

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{{^usCountry}} The statement continued “We appreciate the continued work of responding agencies across the region and encourage residents to monitor trusted local sources for updates as conditions change.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The statement continued “We appreciate the continued work of responding agencies across the region and encourage residents to monitor trusted local sources for updates as conditions change.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A map of the areas under fire warning was shared on X in the meantime. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A map of the areas under fire warning was shared on X in the meantime. {{/usCountry}}

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A local news channel noted that people in Amarillo might be smelling something burning, but clarified there was nothing ablaze there. "If you are smelling smoke in the city of Amarillo it is coming from wildfires out near the New Mexico state line and possibly from the fire near Buffalo Lake west of Canyon. As of this writing there are no wildfires near the city itself. There is a fire north of Amarillo and west the Canadian River bridge that has prompted a "Fire Warning" for Potter County. The fire near Buffalo Lake has also prompted a "Fire Warning" for southern Randall County," they wrote.

Texas A&M Forest Service noted on X “Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance in Randall County on the #HunggateFire. The fire is an estimated 1,000 acres and 0% contained.”

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Currently, no evacuation orders have been issued. Meanwhile, scary visuals of the blaze were shared online.

Texas vegetation fire: Scary videos and photos emerge

A local news channel shared a photo of the fire burning and wrote “Fire in southwest Randall County Thursday.”

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In another update, it added “the fire is crossing Buffalo Lake.”

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One person shared a video from afar and smoke could be seen rising. “Potter County: Grass fire. I'm parked at 1061 and the 2381 intersection looking towards the east of Valle De Oro. So it's just out in open land as far as I can tell. This message and video sent in by Cathlina Rivas King. This is separate from the grass fire SW of Canyon,” they wrote.

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Another posted a photo where smoke could be seen from afar. “Fire on South Coulter and Hollywood Rd,” they added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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