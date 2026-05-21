Jeff Bezos calls for zero income tax on bottom half of earners in America, says it would change millions of lives

Jeff Bezos on Wednesday argued that lower-income Americans should be exempt from paying federal income tax, saying such a move could reduce financial pressure on millions of households and help foster entrepreneurship in the country.

Bezos says eliminating taxes on bottom 50% would cost little but make ‘meaningful’ difference to Americans.(Bloomberg)

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In a post on X, Bezos argued that the US already has “the most progressive tax system in the world,” claiming that the top 1% contribute 40% of taxes while the bottom 50% pay only 3%.

Also read | What Jeff Bezos said about Donald Trump: ‘I think he’s more mature…’

He said the system could be made “even more progressive” by eliminating income taxes for lower earners altogether.

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{{^usCountry}} Bezos’ remarks come at a time when taxation of the wealthy has once again become a major political issue in the United States. Several Democratic lawmakers at both the state and federal levels have been advocating fresh taxes targeting billionaires and high-net-worth individuals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bezos’ remarks come at a time when taxation of the wealthy has once again become a major political issue in the United States. Several Democratic lawmakers at both the state and federal levels have been advocating fresh taxes targeting billionaires and high-net-worth individuals. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Republicans have faced criticism over their proposed tax-and-spending package, with opponents arguing that many of its benefits disproportionately favour America’s richest families. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Republicans have faced criticism over their proposed tax-and-spending package, with opponents arguing that many of its benefits disproportionately favour America’s richest families. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The comments have quickly drawn attention online, with supporters calling the proposal a rare acknowledgement from one of the world’s richest individuals about the burden faced by middle- and lower-income Americans. Critics, however, questioned whether the idea addressed wider concerns around wealth inequality and corporate taxation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The comments have quickly drawn attention online, with supporters calling the proposal a rare acknowledgement from one of the world’s richest individuals about the burden faced by middle- and lower-income Americans. Critics, however, questioned whether the idea addressed wider concerns around wealth inequality and corporate taxation. {{/usCountry}}

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