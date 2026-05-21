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Jeff Bezos calls for zero income tax on bottom half of earners in America, says it would change millions of lives

Bezos argued that the US already has “the most progressive tax system in the world,” claiming that top 1% contribute 40% of taxes. 

Published on: May 21, 2026 03:06 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Jeff Bezos on Wednesday argued that lower-income Americans should be exempt from paying federal income tax, saying such a move could reduce financial pressure on millions of households and help foster entrepreneurship in the country.

Bezos says eliminating taxes on bottom 50% would cost little but make ‘meaningful’ difference to Americans.(Bloomberg)

In a post on X, Bezos argued that the US already has “the most progressive tax system in the world,” claiming that the top 1% contribute 40% of taxes while the bottom 50% pay only 3%.

Also read | What Jeff Bezos said about Donald Trump: ‘I think he’s more mature…’

He said the system could be made “even more progressive” by eliminating income taxes for lower earners altogether.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Jeff Bezos calls for zero income tax on bottom half of earners in America, says it would change millions of lives
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