AMD shares have jumped 112% in 2026, doing much better than its biggest rival, Nvidia. Nvidia shares have fallen 11.5% during the same period.

AMD CEO Lisa Su leads the company's AI chip expansion amid rising competition with Nvidia. (REUTERS) more less

AMD has also performed better during the recent fall in tech stocks. Over the past month, AMD shares have dropped 12.2%, while Nvidia shares have fallen 22%, Yahoo Finance reported.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Investors are now watching whether Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO will increase competition for AMD in 2027 and beyond. However, market experts believe AMD could continue to perform well in the near future despite Huang's return.

Deep Dive Why has AMD stock risen despite Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO? Investors remain confident in AMD because of strong AI-chip demand, higher-than-expected earnings, and rapid data-centre growth. AMD shares also gained as investors assessed the longer-term impact of Huang's return. What is driving AMD's data-centre and AI growth? AMD's third-quarter data-centre revenue nearly doubled to a record $8.5 billion, while total revenue rose 45% to $13.38 billion. The company expects data-centre revenue to increase 50% in the fourth quarter compared with the previous quarter. How are AMD's new AI chips and Anthropic partnership challenging Nvidia? AMD's MI450 GPUs, EPYC Venice CPUs and Helios systems are designed to support large AI models. Anthropic plans to use up to 2 gigawatts of AMD MI450 GPUs in Helios systems, with deployment expected to begin in the first half of 2027; Nvidia's future chip advances remain a longer-term competitive risk.

Moorhead said Nvidia's chip supply, production capacity and data centre plans are already in place. This means customers and suppliers are unlikely to make big changes immediately, even if Huang had not returned as CEO.

Nvidia shares saw a sharp rise after news of Huang's return. The stock jumped 31.2% after the news broke. However, Nvidia shares fell 5% in premarket trading on Tuesday, Yahoo Finance reported.

Huang's return came just 12 days after he resigned from the CEO position amid a personal scandal and federal investigations into chip exports.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} AMD shares moved in the opposite direction. The stock gained 6.3% on Monday, showing that investors continue to remain confident in the company's growth prospects even as Nvidia went through leadership changes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} AMD shares moved in the opposite direction. The stock gained 6.3% on Monday, showing that investors continue to remain confident in the company's growth prospects even as Nvidia went through leadership changes. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

A major reason behind investor confidence in AMD is the company's strategy under CEO Lisa Su. Su was named Yahoo Finance's 2026 CEO of the Year for her leadership and business performance.

Also read: Dow surges 1,448 points as Nvidia rally lifts Nasdaq 6.5%, S&P 500 4.7% in stock market rebound

AMD earnings show strong AI chip demand

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

AMD's latest results have also helped its shares rise. The company reported higher-than-expected revenue and profits in the third quarter.

AMD's revenue rose 45% from a year ago to a record $13.38 billion. This was higher than Wall Street's estimate of around $13.06 billion.

The company's adjusted earnings increased 74% to $2.09 per share. This was also higher than analysts' estimate of $1.94 per share.

Data centre business drives AMD growth

AMD's data centre business was its biggest source of growth. Revenue from this business nearly doubled, rising 97% to a record $8.5 billion in the third quarter.

AMD expects this growth to continue. The company expects data centre revenue to rise 50% in the fourth quarter compared with the previous quarter.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Looking ahead, CEO Lisa Su expects AMD's overall revenue to grow by more than 80% in 2027. She also expects server revenue to double and revenue from AI products for data centres to more than double next year.

AMD launches new AI chips to challenge Nvidia

AMD has also introduced its next-generation AI chips as it looks to compete more strongly with Nvidia in the artificial intelligence market. The new products include the Instinct MI450 Series GPUs and the sixth-generation EPYC Venice CPUs.

These chips are designed to power AMD's new Helios rack-scale AI systems. Helios brings together GPUs, CPUs, networking equipment and software in one integrated system. It is designed to help companies train and run large AI models, according to Yahoo Finance.

Anthropic deal gives AMD another major AI opportunity

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

AMD has also announced a major partnership with Anthropic, the company behind the Claude AI chatbot. Anthropic plans to use up to 2 gigawatts of AMD's Instinct MI450 GPUs in its Helios systems. The deployment is expected to begin in the first half of 2027.

The agreement could be worth tens of billions of dollars over time, making it a major business opportunity for AMD. AMD has also committed to invest up to $5 billion in Anthropic.

Jensen Huang's return remains a long-term risk for AMD

The biggest factor to watch will be how Huang develops and launches Nvidia's new chip designs over the next five to seven years.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

If Huang manages to make major improvements in Nvidia's chip technology, it could put pressure on AMD and other chipmakers competing for market share. Eric Jackson, founder of EMJ Capital, said Huang would be on a mission following his return to Nvidia.

Its rising stock price, strong earnings, growing data centre business, new AI chips and partnerships with major technology companies have helped it maintain investor confidence despite Nvidia's leadership developments.