American woman shares how a ‘flu complication’ resulted in the loss of her four limbs

An Ohio woman is warning people about how a flu resulted in the loss of her four limbs in 2020 during the Covid pandemic. According to a report by Fox News, Kristin Fox suffered complications due to flu and its consequences changed her life forever.

In a phone interview with Fox News Digital, Fox shared that she got a sore throat on a Friday in March 2020. And within four days, her situation turned life-threatening. She was put on a ventilator in a nearby hospital after her blood pressure and oxygen levels fell to dangerous levels.

"I felt like I was dying," shared Fox.

"Within 30 minutes, I was on a ventilator, and they said I probably wouldn't make it," Fox recalled what happened after a nurse came to check on her on the fourth day since contracting the flu.

In the hospital, she came to know that she had developed bacterial pneumonia which was causing organ failure. Her kidneys were failing and one of her lungs had collapsed.

Fox shared that on Tuesday night, the hospital had brought in a priest after seeing her condition. Hospital staff didn't expect her to survive but she miraculously did.

By Thursday, doctors found that she was septic. Doctors pushed her into a medically induced coma and gave her vasopressor drugs in a bid to save her vital organs.

"The doctors told my family they should prepare for the loss of some fingers or toes, because they were pulling so much from my extremities to try to keep my organs alive," shared Fox.

Eventually, Fox's arms and limbs had to be amputated to save her life. Later, after the amputation surgeries, she was taken out of her coma. On May 17, 2020, she was released from the hospital.

"They literally wrapped me like a mummy because I didn't want my kids to see — I hadn’t told them yet about losing my arms and legs," recalled Fox.

