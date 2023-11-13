Jewish cemetery desecrated in Ohio amid ongoing Israel-Hamas war

A Jewish cemetery in Ohio, has been recently vandalised with anti-Semitic graffiti. In photos shared by Jewish Cleveland, the headstones at the Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, could be seen spray painted with the Nazi Hakenkreuz symbol. A Jewish cemetry in Ohio, has been vandalised with antisemitic graffiti. (X(formerly Twitter)/@jewishcleveland)

Official account of Jewish Cleveland took to X(formerly Twitter) and wrote, "It is absolutely sickening that anyone could have so much hate for the Jewish people that they would desecrate a cemetery. This cowardly act to violate the memory of our elders only confirms what we already know: the hatred of the Jewish community here and around the world now is at a level not seen in generations. We will support law enforcement in any way we can to see that those who are responsible face the consequences of their actions."

After learning about the incident, US representative Shontel Brown expressed her anger over the disgraceful act. She highlighted that anti-Semitism is increasing and leaders must take a stand against such hate.

"Saddened and outraged that a Jewish cemetery in Brooklyn has been desecrated. Sending my thoughts to the local Jewish community- we are with you. Antisemitism is clearly on the rise and we must speak out. Antisemitism and all forms of hate have no place in NE Ohio or anywhere," posted Brown.

What's happening in Gaza amid Israel-Hamas war

Israel Defense Forces are dismantling the terror network of Hamas in the Gaza region. In the ongoing offensive, many hideouts and training centres of the Hamas terrorists, has been decimated. Weapons used by Hamas, is being found stored in schools and religious buildings like mosques.

Meanwhile, a report has emerged that the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel, was with the aim to penetrate deep into the Israeli territory. Notably, in the attack, the terrorists had killed hundreds of innocent civilians, beheaded children and raped women.

