Amid feud over 'Big Beautiful Bill,' Trump says Elon Musk is a 'great guy'

Amid the feud between Donald Trump and Elon Musk, the US President in an interview on Sunday referred to the tech mogul and former advisor as a "great guy." Musk served as a close advisor to the US President till May 2025, when his tenure came to an end. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Elon Musk in the Oval Office of the White House(AP)

However, Elon Musk's exit from the White House soon turned explosive after the SpaceX and Tesla CEO expressed his dissatisfaction with "Trump's "big beautiful bill" for tax cuts.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump referred to the former advisor as a "great guy" and that he is "going to do well always."

"I think he's a wonderful guy. I haven't spoken to him much, but I think Elon is a wonderful guy, and I know he's going to do well always. He's a smart guy. And he actually went and campaigned with me and this and that. But he got a little bit upset, and that wasn't appropriate," Trump told Fox news reporter Maria Bartiromo.

When asked about what led to the great fallout between Trump and Musk, the US president said - "Look, the electric vehicle mandate, the EV mandate, is a tough thing for him. I would, you know, I don't want everybody to have to have an electric car."

Musk's stance against the GOP bill, which he claims would destroy millions of jobs," triggered an online feud as both men proceeded to bash one another on social media accounts.

The feud also led to Musk posting about the alleged connection between Donald Trump and the Epstein files, which was later deleted.

Ahead of the key Senate vote for the ‘big beautiful bill,’ Musk took to X and described the latest version of the bill as “utterly insane.”

“The latest Senate draft bill will destroy millions of jobs in America and cause immense strategic harm to our country! Utterly insane and destructive,” wrote Musk.

Despite criticism and defection from three Republicans, the tax-cut bill was passed with a vote of 51 to 49. The bill will now be voted on in the House of representatives before it is enforced as a law.