‘Great victory’: Trump hails US Senate vote for ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

ByHT News Desk
Jun 29, 2025 10:33 AM IST

As the bill now heads for its next round of votes, the US president has hailed the key senate vote as a "great victory" for the Republican party.

US President Donald Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' has passed the key Senate vote. As the bill now heads for its next round of votes, the US president has hailed the key senate vote as a "great victory" for the Republican party.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump described the Senate vote as a "great victory" (AFP)
Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote - "Tonight we saw a GREAT VICTORY in the Senate with the “GREAT, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL,” but, it wouldn’t have happened without the Fantastic Work of Senator Rick Scott, Senator Mike Lee, Senator Ron Johnson, and Senator Cynthia Lummis."

"As President of the USA, I am proud of them all, and look forward to working with them to GROW OUR ECONOMY, REDUCE WASTEFUL SPENDING, SECURE OUR BORDER, FIGHT FOR OUR MILITARY/VETS, ENSURE THAT OUR MEDICAID SYSTEM HELPS THOSE WHO TRULY NEED IT, PROTECT OUR SECOND AMENDMENT, AND SO MUCH MORE. GOD BLESS AMERICA &, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!" Trump said. 

The bill was passed with a narrow vote of 51 to 49. While all Republicans voted 'yes' to pass the bill, Thom Tillis, Ron Johnson and Rand Paul sided with the Democrats and called for a reading of the 94-[age bill before its passage.

The 'Big Beautiful Bill' is part of US President Trump's efforts towards tax cuts and spending. The bill focuses on funds for the US president's top immigration, border, tax-cut and military priorities and policies.

This bill would also extend the 2017 tax cuts imposed during Trump's first presidency, which cut other taxes and boost spending on military and border security as part of the crackdown on immigration. 

