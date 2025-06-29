Trump backs Bibi again, says Netanyahu corruption trial a 'political witch hunt'

US President Donald Trump has once again backed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid the ongoing corruption trial against him. Taking to Truth Social on Sunday, the US president called the trials against the Likud leader "a political witch hunt." This is not the first time Trump has backed Netanyahu and called for the cancellation of the corruption trial against the Israeli prime minister.(AP)

Trump further slammed prosecutors for their "terrible trial" against Bibi Netanyahu.

"He is a War Hero, and a Prime Minister who did a fabulous job working with the United States to bring Great Success in getting rid of the dangerous Nuclear threat in Iran," he wrote on Truth Social.

"How is it possible that the Prime Minister of Israel can be forced to sit in a Courtroom all day long, over NOTHING (Cigars, Bugs Bunny Doll, etc.). It is a POLITICAL WITCH HUNT, very similar to the Witch Hunt that I was forced to endure. This travesty of “Justice” will interfere with both Iran and Hamas negotiations. In other words, it is INSANITY doing what the out-of-control prosecutors are doing to Bibi Netanyahu. The United States of America spends Billions of Dollar a year, far more than on any other Nation, protecting and supporting Israel. We are not going to stand for this. We just had a Great Victory with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu at the helm — And this greatly tarnishes our Victory. LET BIBI GO, HE’S GOT A BIG JOB TO DO!" Trump added further.

This is not the first time Trump has slammed the trial against Netanyahu. Last week, Trump issued a similar statement after the ceasefire between Israel and Iran was implemented.

What is the case against Netanyahu?

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is facing multiple corruption charges. The cases, first filed in 2019, allege the Israeli leader of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. If found guilty, Netanyahu could face up to 10 years in prison.

Under Case 1000, Netanyahu and his wife Sara have been accused of receiving lavish gifts worth $192,000 from businessmen in exchange for political favours.

For Case 2000, Netanyahu has been accused of breach of trust by striking a deal with Arnon Moses, the owner of the daily newspaper, for favourable coverage to limit the growth of political rival - Israel Hayom.

In Case 4000, Netanyahu has been accused of granting favours, such as mergers and financial gains, to Israeli telecom company Bezeq to ensure positive coverage of him and his wife on the news website controlled by the former chairman of the company.

Netanyahu has denied all charges against him and described the allegations as a "witch hunt" against him.