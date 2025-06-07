Elon Musk deletes explosive X post claiming Trump's name in Epstein Files

Elon Musk alleged on Thursday that US President Donald Trump's name was in the Epstein Files, which is why they were never made public. However, Musk has now deleted the post claiming that Trump's name is mentioned in the Epstein files. Donald Trump and Elon Musk's feud went public this week(AFP)

The move comes amid the ongoing feud between Donald Trump and Elon Musk, which began with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO criticising the Republican leader's ‘Big Beautiful’ spending bill.

The row escalated when Trump said that he was ‘disappointed’ with Musk and both traded barbs on social media. The biggest barb came from Musk, who alleged that the US President's name was in the files related to disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and that was the reason for them not being made public, as Trump had promised during the campaign.

“Time to drop the really big bomb:@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” Musk had said in a X post.

However, the post has been deleted. According to a report by The Financial Times, Trump and Musk's allies are urging them to 'repair their relationship, seeking to limit the political and commercial damage' from the split.

The Elon Musk-Donald Trump feud as the Jeffrey Epstein post deleted

The feud between Elon Musk and Donald Trump began days after the world's richest person left his position at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). A couple of days later, Musk started to openly criticise Trump's spending bill, which he had been lobbying Congress to pass. Musk called the bill a ‘disgusting abomination’.

Trump responded by saying that he was disappointed with his biggest backer, Musk, who spent nearly $300 million on the November 2024 election campaign. Musk claimed that the Republican would have lost the election without his backing.

The feud continued as the US President threatened to cancel all of Musk's federal contracts, and the SpaceX CEO countered by threatening to decommission the NASA-used Falcon rocket. However, Musk later reneged on that threat.

The owner of X used his social media platform to float the idea of a new political party by starting a poll. He revealed the result on Friday, showing that the idea got support from 80 percent of respondents. Later, he even announced that the political outfit would be known as ‘The America Party’.