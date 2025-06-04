How White House reacted to Elon Musk's ‘disgusting abomination’ comment on Donald Trump's ‘Big Beautiful’ spending bill

The Donald Trump administration on Tuesday brushed aside Tesla CEO Elon Musk's fresh criticism of the US President’s "big beautiful" spending bill. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt answered a question about Musk’s criticism, saying that it doesn't change the opinion of President Trump. FILE - President Donald Trump and Elon Musk have a difference of opinion on the spending bill.(AP)

"The president already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill. It doesn't change the President’s opinion. This is one big beautiful bill and he is sticking to it,” Leavitt told reporters.

Earlier, the Tesla CEO intensified his criticism of Donald Trump's legislative agenda, describing a major spending bill as a "disgusting abomination" in a series of posts on the social media platform X.

The criticism comes after Musk recently departed his role overseeing government efficiency reforms as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). On Tuesday, he condemned the House-passed legislation, ‘shaming’ those who voted for it.

"This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong," Musk wrote in one of his X posts.

He followed up with additional posts claiming the bill would "massively increase the already gigantic budget deficit to $2.5 trillion" and suggesting "Congress is making America bankrupt."

What is Donald Trump’s ‘One Big Beautiful Act’?

The "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" extends Trump's 2017 tax cuts while increasing military and border security spending. However, it also reduces Medicaid, food assistance programmes, and other social support schemes.

According to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, the legislation would add approximately $3.8 trillion to the federal government's existing $36.2 trillion debt over the next decade.

Senate negotiations on the bill are currently underway, with Trump personally lobbying senators to support his sweeping legislative package.

Trump praised the legislation during a Friday press conference in the Oval Office as "an unbelievable bill" that "cuts your deficits," though he suggested he would prefer "a bigger cut in taxes." Musk, who had also appeared at the press conference, did not speak on the topic there.