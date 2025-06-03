Elon Musk has taken to X to rip President Donald Trump’s marquee One Big Beautiful Bill Act days after quitting the administration. Musk had previously expressed his dissatisfaction with the Bill, telling CBS Sunday Morning in an interview that he was “disappointed” to see that the legislation increases the deficit and “undermines the work that the DOGE team.” Elon Musk rips Trump's ‘big, beautiful bill’ in scathing post, ‘Shame on those who voted for it’ (Brandon Bell/Pool via AP, File)(AP)

In an X post, the Tesla boss has now written, “I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”

Musk then followed up with another post, writing, “It will massively increase the already gigantic budget deficit to $2.5 trillion (!!!) and burden America citizens with crushingly unsustainable debt”.

What is the One Big Beautiful Bill Act?

Trump has expressed his hopes to accomplish in 2025 the preservation of his signature 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA). The new tax bill being negotiated by Congress has been named the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. The bill aims to make most of the tax cuts embedded in the original act permanent, and to add various other changes to the tax code.

According to the White House, “President Donald J. Trump’s One, Big, Beautiful Bill — a once-in-a-generation opportunity to cement an America First agenda of prosperity, opportunity, and security into law — is one step closer to the finish line following its passage by the House of Representatives.”

While the House passed the spending bill in late May, it is now in the Senate’s hands. "We will take a massive step to balancing our Budget by enacting the largest mandatory Spending Cut, EVER, and Americans will get to keep more of their money with the largest Tax Cut, EVER, and no longer taxing Tips, Overtime, or Social Security for Seniors — Something 80 Million Voters supported in November," Trump recently said in a post on Truth Social. "It will unleash American Energy by expediting permitting for Energy, and refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. It will make American Air Travel GREAT AGAIN by purchasing the final Air Traffic Control System."

"It will kick millions of Illegals off Medicaid, and make sure SNAP is focused on Americans ONLY! It will also restore Choice and Affordability for Car purchases by REPEALING Biden’s EV Mandate, and all of the GREEN NEW SCAM Tax Credits and Spending," Trump further said. "THE ONE, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL also protects our beautiful children by stopping funding for sick sex changes for minors."