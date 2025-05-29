Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

When will Elon Musk leave the White House? Official provides key update

BySumanti Sen
May 29, 2025 06:48 AM IST

A White House official confirmed that Elon Musk is leaving the Trump administration after a considerable period working to restructure the federal government.

A White House official has confirmed that Elon Musk is leaving the Trump administration after a considerable and tumultuous period working to restructure the federal government. In a key update, a White House official told Reuters that the billionaire Tesla CEO is indeed leaving the administration and his "off-boarding will begin tonight.”

When will Elon Musk leave the White House? Official provides key update (Brandon Bell/Pool via AP, File)(AP)
When will Elon Musk leave the White House? Official provides key update (Brandon Bell/Pool via AP, File)(AP)

Before his departure, Musk thanked President Donald Trump in an X post. “As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending,” he wrote. “The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government.”

Why is Elon Musk leaving the Trump administration?

Musk announced his exit a few days after criticising Trump’s newly introduced ‘Big, Beautiful’ spending bill. The Trump administration believes the bill will end up saving over $1.6 trillion in mandatory spending, including the largest-ever welfare reform.

Musk, however, expressed his disappointment with the bill. “I was disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit and undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing. I think a bill can be big or it can be beautiful, but I don’t know if it can be both,” he said, while speaking to CBS News.

Following Musk’s criticism of the bill, President Trump said, “We will be negotiating that bill, and I’m not happy about certain aspects of it, but I’m thrilled by other aspects of it.”

Musk opened up about his plans to leave he White House and DOGE to focus on his companies during a recent Tesla earnings call. “Starting next month, I’ll be allocating far more of my time to Tesla, now that the major work of establishing the Department of Government Efficiency is done,” he said at the time.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
News / World News / US News / When will Elon Musk leave the White House? Official provides key update
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On