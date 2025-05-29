Crack in Donald Trump-Elon Musk ties? DOGE head slams ‘big beautiful bill’

Elon Musk, who supported Donald Trump with over USD 250 million and served as a senior advisor, has now expressed disappointment with a key part of Trump’s legislative plan, calling it the president’s “big beautiful bill.” Elon Musk expresses disappointment with the Donald Trump's “big beautiful bill.”(REUTERS File)

The legislation includes tax cuts and stronger immigration enforcement. Speaking to CBS, Musk called it a “massive spending bill” that raises the federal deficit and “undermines the work” of his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

“I think a bill can be big or it could be beautiful. But I don't know if it could be both," Musk said. His CBS interview came out Tuesday night.

Trump, speaking in the Oval Office on Wednesday, defended his agenda by talking about the delicate politics involved with negotiating the legislation.

"I'm not happy about certain aspects of it, but I'm thrilled by other aspects of it," Trump said, while also hinting at potential revisions.

“We're going to see what happens. It's got a way to go,” he added.

The bill recently cleared the House and is now being debated in the Senate. Elon Musk's concerns about the legislation have found support among some Republican lawmakers.

“I sympathise with Elon being discouraged,” said Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin.

Speaking at a Milwaukee Press Club event on Wednesday, Johnson added that he was “pretty confident” there was enough opposition “to slow this process down until the president, our leadership, gets serious” about reducing spending.

Speaker Johnson urges few Senate changes, thanks Musk

Speaker Mike Johnson has urged senators to make minimal changes to the legislation, saying House Republicans reached a “very delicate balance” that could be disrupted by major revisions.

The narrowly divided House will need to vote again on the bill once the Senate makes alterations.

On Wednesday, Johnson thanked Elon Musk for his efforts and pledged to pursue further spending cuts, saying, “the House is eager and ready to act on DOGE's findings."

The White House is sending proposed rescissionsmeasures to cancel previously authorised spending to Capitol Hill to support some of DOGE's cuts.

A spokesperson for the Office of Management and Budget said the package will include USD 1.1 billion from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which funds NPR and PBS, and USD 8.3 billion in foreign aid.

Musk’s criticism comes as he steps back from government work to focus on his companies, Tesla and SpaceX. He also said he will reduce his political spending, stating, “I think I've done enough."

At times, Musk appeared humbled by his government experience. Although he hoped DOGE would achieve USD 1 trillion in spending cuts, the results fell far short.

“The federal bureaucracy situation is much worse than I realised. I thought there were problems, but it sure is an uphill battle trying to improve things in DC, to say the least," he told The Washington Post.

Previously energized by the chance to reshape Washington, Musk wore campaign hats in the White House, held rallies, and described excessive spending as an existential crisis. He often praised Trump warmly.

“The more I've gotten to know President Trump, the more I like the guy. Frankly, I love him,” Musk said in February.

Trump reciprocated, calling Musk “a truly great American.”

With Associated Press inputs