Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk thanked US President Donald Trump as his time as a special government employee as a part of the Department of Government Efficiency draws to an end, he said in a post on social media platform X on Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk (R) speak before departing the White House on his way to his South Florida home in Mar-a-Lago in Florida on March 14, 2025. (AFP)