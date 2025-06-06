Boeing Starliner revival? Musk's SpaceX's Dragon decision could pave path for competitors amid Trump feud

Elon Musk responded to President Donald Trump's threat about cancelation of his government contracts by saying that his company, SpaceX, will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft. This statement has sparked speculation about a potential revival for Boeing’s troubled Starliner and opportunities for competitors. The billionaire is feuding with the president over the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’, a tax measure pushed by the Trump administration. Boeing's Starliner spacecraft which launched astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to the International Space Station(AP)

“In light of the President’s statement about cancellation of my government contracts, @SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft immediately,” Musk said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Boeing Starliner’s Revival?

Boeing’s Starliner, designed to ferry astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS), faced a setback during its June 2024 Crew Flight Test (CFT), when thruster failures and helium leaks forced NASA to return astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams via SpaceX’s Dragon in March 2025.

NASA and Boeing are analyzing CFT data, with 70% of anomalies resolved, but propulsion issues persist, requiring tests at White Sands in 2025.

However, the SpaceX Dragon competitor faces several challenges. Starliner’s thruster “doghouses” and helium leaks remain unresolved, delaying certification for routine ISS missions. Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg, has committed to fixing Starliner.

If Musk follows through on his tweet, Starliner could fill the gap, as NASA lacks alternatives beyond Russia’s Soyuz.

What Does “Decommissioning” the Dragon Spacecraft Mean?

Decommissioning the Dragon spacecraft would involve retiring it from service, halting its use for crew and cargo missions to the ISS, and potentially ceasing production, maintenance, or launches.

Decommissioning could include:

Ending Missions: Stopping scheduled launches.

Retiring Capsules: Grounding existing Dragon 2 capsules.

Halting Production: Ceasing manufacture of new Dragons.

Neither SpaceX nor Boeing officials have reacted to Elon Musk's claim yet.

Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump proposed ending Musk’s government contracts and subsidies.

“The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!” Trump posted on Truth Social.