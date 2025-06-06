‘SpaceX will decommission Dragon spacecraft,’ says Musk in retaliation to Trump

Amid the escalating feud between tech billionaire Elon Musk and United States President Donald Trump, the former announced that his space firm SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft immediately. Elon Musk hammered the sprawling tax cuts and spending mega-bill that President Trump is trying to muscle through Congress as a "disgusting abomination." (AFP)

Musk made the announcement in response to Trump’s statement about cancellation of his government contracts.

“In light of the President’s statement about cancellation of my government contracts, @SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft immediately,” Musk said in a post on X.

This comes just hour after Trump posted on his own social media platform Truth Social that the easiest way of saving billions of dollars in US' budget is suspending Musk’s governmental subsidies and contracts.

“The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!” Trump wrote.

According to SpaceX, the Dragon spacecraft is capable of carrying up to 7 passengers to and from Earth orbit, and beyond. “It is the only spacecraft currently flying that is capable of returning significant amounts of cargo to Earth, and is the first private spacecraft to take humans to the space station.” says SpaceX.

Trump vs Musk feud

The tech billionaire and the United States President are feuding over the former's criticism of the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’.

Before this, Musk on Thursday also claimed that Trump would've lost the 2024 election if it was not for him. He also accused Trump of ‘such ingratitude’.

Elon Musk on Tuesday criticised Trump's sweeping tax and spending bill, calling it a "disgusting abomination". To this, Trump told reporters on Thursday that Musk is frustrated by the bill’s cuts to electric-vehicle tax credits. “I’m very disappointed in Elon. I’ve helped Elon a lot. He said the most beautiful things about me, and he hasn’t said bad about me personally, but I’m sure that’ll be next.”

During the ongoing feud between the two, Musk also made a massive claim against Trump, saying that the latter is “in the Epstein files”.

“Time to drop the really big bomb:@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” Musk said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out,” he added.