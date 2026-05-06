Amy Acton vs Vivek Ramaswamy net worth: What we know as Ohio governor race heats up

The Ohio Governor's race is set for a high‑stakes general election showdown as Democrat Amy Acton and Republican Vivek Ramaswamy win the Ohio Primary in their respective party's nomination. Voter conversation is increasingly centered on issues of influence, political fundraising, and net worth as polling data starts to impact the contest.

The wealth gap between Amy Acton and Vivek Ramaswamy draws attention as the candidates win the primary for their respective parties.((Photo by Jon Cherry / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) and (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster))

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Ramaswamy is an entrepreneur known for founding biotech firm Roivant Sciences and has a significantly higher net worth compared to Acton. According to a Forbes report from last year, Ramaswamy's net worth stands at about $1.8 billion.

Acton, who is a physician and former public health official, meanwhile, revealed earning 62 cents in interest on her bank account, according to Signal.

Read more: Desi leaders in United States: 7 Indian-origin politicians shaping US policy

Amy Acton vs Vivek Ramaswamy net worth

Acton and Ramaswamy filed a new financial disclosure report earlier in the year as mandated by Ohio state law, which requires candidates for statewide office to disclose their sources of income, investments, debts, and business interests.

Vivek Ramaswamy's net worth

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{{^usCountry}} Vivek Ramaswamy’s financial standing has been a defining aspect of his campaign identity. Reports indicate that his wealth allows him to self-fund significant portions of his political efforts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vivek Ramaswamy’s financial standing has been a defining aspect of his campaign identity. Reports indicate that his wealth allows him to self-fund significant portions of his political efforts. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He revealed over 100 investments with a minimum value of $1,000 each and over 130 different sources of income. In addition to well-known brands like Microsoft, McDonald's, and Home Depot, he also owns substantial oil firms, including Halliburton, Oil Transfer LP, and Chevron. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He revealed over 100 investments with a minimum value of $1,000 each and over 130 different sources of income. In addition to well-known brands like Microsoft, McDonald's, and Home Depot, he also owns substantial oil firms, including Halliburton, Oil Transfer LP, and Chevron. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The approximately $769,000 he gained from selling shares of Blackberry, a cybersecurity company that was previously well-known for producing early-generation cellphones, was his single highest declared source of income. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The approximately $769,000 he gained from selling shares of Blackberry, a cybersecurity company that was previously well-known for producing early-generation cellphones, was his single highest declared source of income. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He mentioned three companies: GMDH Properties Management LLC, which owns his personal suburban Columbus house; One America LLC, which he revealed as a source of book royalties; and V Leasing LLC, which owns the private jet he uses for campaign travel. Amy Acton's net worth {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He mentioned three companies: GMDH Properties Management LLC, which owns his personal suburban Columbus house; One America LLC, which he revealed as a source of book royalties; and V Leasing LLC, which owns the private jet he uses for campaign travel. Amy Acton's net worth {{/usCountry}}

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In contrast, Amy Acton has a comparatively modest financial profile, consistent with her career in public service and healthcare.

Acton disclosed no income and only shared that her checking account amount in 2025. Although she has mentioned it on the campaign declaration, her report makes no mention of her husband Eric's teaching pay.

She stated that she owned 121 different investments, each valued at at least $1,000. They consist of shares in numerous specific firms, such as Apple, Cisco, Johnson & Johnson, JPMorgan Chase, Pepsico, and United Health Group, as well as an S&P 500 index fund.

However, given her experience as a public health expert, two assets are particularly noteworthy. She owns at least $1,000 in Imperial Brands, a tobacco firm, and at least $1,000 in Philip Morris International, the tobacco company behind brands including Marlboro cigarettes and Zyn nicotine pouches.

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She also listed owning a business under the name Dr Amy Acton, LLC.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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