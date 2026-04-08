Desi leaders in United States: 7 Indian-origin politicians shaping US policy

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris was born in California to immigrant parents. Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, had immigrated from India to the US in 1958 to study at the University of California, Berkeley.

Here is a look at 7 Indian-American politicians in the US:

While debates over immigration and representation continue, the impact of Indian-American politicians on American political discourse is increasingly hard to overlook.

Since its founding in 1776, the United States has experienced multiple waves of immigration that have helped shape its culture. Often described as a “melting pot,” the country has long been a place where people of diverse ethnicities and nationalities come together and contribute to society. Indian Americans, who make up roughly 1.6% of the US population, have established a strong presence in fields ranging from IT and business to politics.

As a child, Kamala Harris often visited her grandparents in Chennai. She still has extended family in India. The 61-year-old Democrat is one of the most influential Indian-origin politicians in the US, having served as the 49th vice president of the United States from 2021 to 2025 under President Joe Biden.

Vivek Ramaswamy Vivek Ramaswamy is a Republican politician who ran for president in 2024. Ramaswamy was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Indian immigrant parents — his father Vadakanchery Ganapathy Ramaswamy is a graduate of NIT Calicut, while his mother Geetha Ramaswamy is a graduate of the Mysore Medical College & Research Institute.

Ramaswamy, 40, launched his campaign for the 2026 Ohio gubernatorial election after withdrawing from the presidential race.

Nikki Haley Former Governor of South Carolina and a prominent Republican leader, Nikki Haley was born Nimarata Randhawa in South Carolina. Her parents had immigrated to the US from Amritsar, Punjab.

Haley, 54, served three terms in the South Carolina House of Representatives before becoming the state’s first female governor in 2011, and later served as the US ambassador to the United Nations from 2017 to 2018 under President Donald Trump. Notably, she is the first Indian American to serve in a presidential cabinet.

(Also read: 5 IIT graduates who climbed to the top in the United States)

Bobby Jindal Piyush "Bobby" Jindal was born in Louisiana to Indian Punjabi Hindu parents. In 2008, he became the first Indian American governor in US history, until Nikki Haley’s appointment in 2011. Jindal served in the US House of Representatives before leading Louisiana, and his tenure drew national attention within the Republican Party, including an ultimately short‑lived bid for the 2016 presidential nomination.