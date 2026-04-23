Amy Eskridge update: UFO scientist's old texts cast doubt on cause of death; ‘would never kill myself’

Amy Eskridge, a UFO researcher working on anti-gravity who died in 2022 in Huntsville, Alabama, on June 11, 2022, with her official cause of death ruled as a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The death has continued to be under suspicion of UFO enthusiasts who dispute the official cause of death and allege a larger conspiracy. Amy Eskridge's official cause of death was ruled as self-inflicted gunshot wounds. (X)

While the discussion surrounding the case was largely limited to UFO enthusiasts so far, the recent cases of UFO researchers dying or going missing have resurfaced the case of Eskridge.

Amid that, the British tabloid The Daily Mail reported texts that Eskridge allegedly sent to a friend just a month before her death. The texts have massively added to speculations that the cause of death may not have been suicide.

New Texts Emerge: What They Say The Daily Mail reported exclusive texts that Amy Eskridge sent to her friend, Frac Milburn, a British paratrooper, in May 2022 - just a few weeks before her death. One particular text she sent discussing about the prospect of her death has particularly raised alarm.

In the text dated May 13, 2022, Eskridge reports: 'If you see any report that I killed myself, I most definitely did not. If you see any report that I overdosed, I most definitely did not. If you see any report that I killed anyone else, I most definitely did not.'

Additionally, the Mail reports Milburn recalling how, Eskrisdge had spoken about how she was being harassed and intimidated with the objective of "derailing their work." What's more, Milburn claims that he spoke with Eskridge over the phone just hours before her death and noticed that there was nothing unusual.

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More Explosive Allegations The claims made by Franc Milburn don't stop there. The British paratrooper also claimed that Amy Eskridge had been documenting evidence that she was being harassed and intimidated and had planned to make that public.

In one distraught message, she reportedly told Milburn: "Everything's fine, Franc, I'm feeling okay. If anything happens to me - suicide or an accident - it wasn't, it's suspicious, treat it as such."

Among the evidence of the intimidation, she reportedly shared images with Milburn about which showed burn/ red marks on her hands, purportedly from a directed energy weapon.

'My ex-CIA weapons guy on my team saw my hands when they were burned really badly a couple months ago, and he saw that window pane in person,' Eskridge had said in a text, per Daily Mail.

The window pane she is referring to concerns a mark left by the purported energy weapon as it passed by the window, striking her while she was working on the laptop.