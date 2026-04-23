David Wilcock death: Who is Dr John Brandenburg? Plasma physicist claims life in danger as UFO experts turn up dead

“Dear Friends, I have been told that I am in danger as an Antigravity and Mars investigator,” he wrote on X. “But I tell you now that All Humanity Is Now In Danger BUT SO ARE THE COVERUP HELPERS. I urge a blanket amnesty for all in the Coverup who help end it-Take This Amnesty While You Still Can,” Brandenburg added.

Nick Pope, who ran the UFO division for the British government also passed away earlier in April. Meanwhile, Swiss author Erich von Däniken died in January this year. All three had appeared on the History Channel show, leading fans to draw links. Amid this, Dr. John Brandenburg, a plasma physicist has also claimed that his life is in danger.

David Wilcock, UFO expert, died in Colorado , sending shockwaves among fans. He was best known for appearing on History Channel's Ancient Aliens. However, Wilcock is not the only expert in the field to have died in recent times.

HT.com could not verify the claims made in this post. Meanwhile, here is all you need to know about Dr. John Brandenburg.

Who is Dr. John Brandenburg? Brandenburg is listed as Division Head and Senior Scientist at Kepler’s Astronautics in Midland, Texas, as per their page. He is a PhD holder and a plasma physicist. His X bio mentions that Brandenburg works on ‘Fusion Energy’ and 'Advanced Space Propulsion'.

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Brandenburg graduated with a BA in Physics from Southern Oregon University in Ashland, Oregon. He got his MS in Applied Science at University of California at Davis. Then. he got his PhD in Theoretical Plasma Physics at the UC Davis extension campus in California.

“His work encompassed studies of the microwave electrothermal plasma thruster for space propulsion, rocket plume-regolith interactions on the Moon and Mars, vortex theory of rocket engine design, and Kaluza-Klein theory of field unification for purposes of space propulsion,” the page notes.

His page states that in 1978 Brandenburg was the first to publish his theory of Mars having an ocean earlier, which was rejected at the time, but is commonly accepted now.

Brandenburg has long been pointing to the deaths of UFO experts. On April 20, he posted “Dear Friends, Dr. Ning Li, who worked on antigravity in Huntsville, and I met and spoke many times. I regarded her extension of the Meissner Effect in superconductors to the gravity potential, to be solid physics. She was hit by a car at UAH in 2014 and died of her injuries.”

The scientist added “Like Dr. Ning Li, antigravity researcher, professor John Mack of Harvard, Pulitzer Prize winner, and a Psychiatrist researching UFO abductees, was also run over by a car. This happened in London in 2004. This must end, and whoever is responsible-brought to justice.”

On April 21, he wrote "do you understand you that we are dealing with a secret gov program that has an entire dept devoted to "accidents" "suicides" "disappearances" "insanity" and "natural causes" to keep its secrets? I do. So spare me the weather balloons & sightings of Venus." Not much is known about Brandenburg's personal life.