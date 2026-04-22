Who are the UFO scientists in focus? Full list of experts dead or missing

A growing number of deaths and mysterious disappearances of US scientists linked to space research, nuclear science and Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs) has raised serious concerns in Washington, with authorities now taking a closer look at the cases. List of 11 scientists dead or missing sparks concern in the US. (Unsplash/ representative image)

Who are the scientists involved? According to Fox News, the cases span from 2022 to 2026 and involve individuals working in high-level scientific and government-linked roles.

List of those who have died:

Michael David Hicks: Jet Propulsion Laboratory scientist who died on July 30, 2023. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Frank Maiwald: A JPL researcher who died on July 4, 2024 in Los Angeles at age 61. Cause unknown.

Nuno Loureiro: A nuclear physicist was shot dead at his home in Massachusetts in December 2025.

Jason Thomas: He disappeared in December 2025 and was later found dead in a Massachusetts lake in March 2026.

Carl Grillmair: He was shot and killed at his home in February 2026.

Amy Eskridge: Died in June 2022 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Those reported missing include:

Monica Jacinto Reza: Disappeared during a hike in June 2025.

Melissa Casias: She went missing from her home in June 2025.

Anthony Chavez: Was last seen in May 2025.

Steven Garcia: He was disappeared in August 2025 after leaving his home on foot.

William Neil McCasland: Reported missing in 2026. Many of these cases remain unsolved or are considered suspicious.

Also Read: 'Something sinister’: NASA breaks silence on mysterious missing of 11 scientists

What is NASA’s response? NASA has responded to concerns, stating there is currently no indication of a broader threat.

“At this time, nothing related to NASA indicates a national security threat,” agency spokesperson Bethany Stevens said in a statement.

She added that, “The agency is committed to transparency and will provide more information as able.”

Authorities, including federal agencies and continue to review the cases to determine whether any connections exist.