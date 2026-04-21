'Something sinister’: NASA breaks silence on mysterious missing of 11 scientists

“At this time, nothing related to NASA indicates a national security threat. The agency is committed to transparency and will provide more information as it becomes available," she added.

“NASA is coordinating and cooperating with the relevant agencies in relation to the missing scientists,” NASA spokesperson Bethany Stephens wrote on X.

“At this time, nothing related to NASA indicates a national security threat,” agency spokesperson Bethany Stevens said in a statement on Monday. She added: “The agency is committed to transparency and will provide more information as able.”

NASA has confirmed it is working alongside other federal agencies to look into a series of deaths and disappearances of scientists who are connected to advanced research.

Additionally, the House Committee on Oversight and Government has said it will seek information from multiple federal agencies, including NASA regarding several cases. These include the disappearances of retired Air Force Major General William Neil McCasland and aerospace engineer Monica Reza.

Also Read: What happened to 10 missing US scientists? White House finally breaks silence; ‘Will get you answers’

Who are the missing 11 scientists? At least 11 people connected to nuclear science, space research, and the study of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs) have either died or gone missing since 2022, as per Fox News.

Six of them have died: Michael David Hicks (59), Frank Maiwald (61), Nuno Loureiro (47), Jason Thomas (45), Amy Eskridge (34) and Carl Grillmair (47).

The causes of death for Michael David Hicks and Frank Maiwald are still unknown. Carl Grillmair was shot outside his home in February and a suspect has been charged with his murder. Nuno Loureiro was also shot and killed at his home in Massachusetts. Jason Thomas’s body was found in a lake three months after he was last seen leaving his home at night. Amy Eskridge died in June 2022 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Five others are, Monica Reza (60), Melissa Casias (53), Anthony Chavez (79), Steven Garcia (48) and retired Air Force Major General William Neil McCasland (68) were reported missing between 2023 and 2026 and all of these cases are considered suspicious.

Also Read: Who are the 8 scientists and military figures with alleged UFO ties who went missing or died? What we know

White House and lawmakers call for review House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said there could be something serious behind these cases. He told Fox News during an appearance on 'Fox & Friends Weekend': “We've put a notice out to the Department of War, the FBI, NASA, and the Department of Energy. We want to know everything they know about what happened with these scientists, because those four agencies were predominantly the ones these 11 individuals were affiliated with.”

He added, "We want to try to piece this together." Comer also warned that "something sinister" could be involved and said he plans to call agency heads to appear before Congress.

The White House has also responded. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on social media: "In light of the recent and legitimate questions about these troubling cases, and President Trump's commitment to the truth, the White House is actively working with all relevant agencies and the FBI to holistically review all of the cases together and identify any potential patterns."

President Donald Trump also spoke to reporters last week. He said, "I hope it's random, but we're going to know in the next week and a half. I just left a meeting on that subject."