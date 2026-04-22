David Wilcock was going through 'intense stuff' days before death; raised alarm

David Wilcock, a well know paranormal writer has died at the age of 53, according to TMZ. News of his death has quickly spread online, with many of his followers revisiting his final message, which was filled with gratitude and love for his supporters. David Wilcock has died at 53. (X/@ULTIMAHORAENX)

Before his death, Wilcock shared a post addressed directly to his audience, offering a glimpse into his state of mind and appreciation for those who followed his work.

What was the post? "My Dear Family,

I am not yet sure if I am doing a show tomorrow. I've had some very intense stuff going on this weekend.

Either way, I want you all to know how much I love and appreciate you!

Always remember that the Creator is within -- and we live in a loving universe.

I am very grateful to you for all of your love, care and support.

Thank you to all of my donors and regular loyal supporters, including Linda Keesling, Ross Feinstein, Mary Goldwater, Chis Brown, SammyB, Vacapalo, FreeQueenSee963, RWPhoenix, TheSunflowerLife, MidnightMark, Kauilapele, Prince Royal, Beverly Adams, Charlene Winter, Roger Zubarik, Tarot Tarotina, David Savage, Steele Armstrong, Alex Murphy, Joan Woodhouse, Russ Hubbard and many more!"