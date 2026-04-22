David Wilcock: 5 things to know as paranormal writer declared dead amid ‘mental health crisis’

David Wilcock, the American author known for his work in the paranormal field and as a YouTuber, has passed away at 53, according to information obtained by TMZ. American author and YouTuber David Wilcock, famous for his work in the paranormal realm, has died at 53, according to TMZ.

David Wilcock dies: 5 things to know Officials in Boulder County, Colorado report that deputies were sent out on Monday following a 911 call received at approximately 10:44 AM regarding an unspecified issue just outside the town of Nederland. According to authorities, the emergency communications specialist who received the 911 call suspected that the caller was experiencing a mental health crisis. Upon arrival, deputies found a man outside a residence who was armed. Shortly after their arrival, officials state that the man inflicted harm upon himself with the weapon. He was declared dead at the scene. Investigators indicate that deputies conducted a search of the home and the surrounding area, finding no additional individuals. Detectives are currently collaborating with the Boulder County Coroner's Office to ascertain the official cause and manner of death. Also Read: David Wilcock's chilling message to viewers two days before death reports, ‘it’s a little bit scary…’

Anna Paulina Luna announces David Wilcock's passing Earlier, US Representative Anna Paulina Luna took to X to declared the death of David Wilcock. “We just learned of the tragic passing of David Wilcock. We are praying for his family and loved ones and the millions of lives he impacted,” she wrote.

Wilcock was formerly wed to Elizabeth. According to IMDb, they married in 2017 and separated in 2021. Elizabeth is recognized as a spiritual creator and educator, particularly known for her work 'Priestess Path'.

Wilcock hails from Rotterdam, New York, and his father, Donald, was a journalist who wrote a biography on Buddy Guy.

While Wilcock's net worth is not publicly disclosed, estimates suggest it may range from $1 million to $5 million, derived from book royalties, media contracts, and other sources. Nonetheless, this information cannot be verified.