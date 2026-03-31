Deion Sanders says ‘No. 2 is who he is’ as Shedeur gets old Colorado jersey number back at Browns

In a significant update for Shedeur Sanders ahead of the 2026-27 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns announced the quarterback has changed his jersey number from No. 12 to No. 2.

Sanders started the 2025-26 season on the bench for the Browns as the third-choice quarterback behind Joe Flacco as QB1 and Dillon Gabriel as QB2. But the Browns' tumultuous season meant that there were a lot of changes in the QB roster, at the end of which Shedeur Sanders emerged as the clear starter in the late-season games.

In the 2026-27 NFL season, it is widely expected that Shedeur Sanders will be the Browns' QB1 though new head coach Todd Monken has not confirmed e same, yet.

With the big season upcoming, will a change of jersey to No. 2 be the lucky charm for the 25-year-old? His dad, Colorado Buffaloes coach and NFL legend Deion Sanders, certainly thinks so! Notably, Shedeur wore the No. 2 jersey when he played under Deion Sanders at Colorado. He had some of his standout performances for the Buffaloes in that number.

As the new jersey number for Shedeur Sanders was announced, a proud dad 'Coach Prime' reacted with an Instagram post. Deion Sanders said that "No. 12 is who (Shedeur) is."

"Yes Lawd! No. 2 is who he is, now let the church shout AMEN!" Deion Sanders wrote.