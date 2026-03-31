Deion Sanders says ‘No. 2 is who he is’ as Shedeur gets old Colorado jersey number back at Browns
In a significant update for Shedeur Sanders ahead of the 2026-27 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns announced the quarterback has changed his jersey number from No. 12 to No. 2.
Sanders started the 2025-26 season on the bench for the Browns as the third-choice quarterback behind Joe Flacco as QB1 and Dillon Gabriel as QB2. But the Browns' tumultuous season meant that there were a lot of changes in the QB roster, at the end of which Shedeur Sanders emerged as the clear starter in the late-season games.
In the 2026-27 NFL season, it is widely expected that Shedeur Sanders will be the Browns' QB1 though new head coach Todd Monken has not confirmed e same, yet.
With the big season upcoming, will a change of jersey to No. 2 be the lucky charm for the 25-year-old? His dad, Colorado Buffaloes coach and NFL legend Deion Sanders, certainly thinks so! Notably, Shedeur wore the No. 2 jersey when he played under Deion Sanders at Colorado. He had some of his standout performances for the Buffaloes in that number.
As the new jersey number for Shedeur Sanders was announced, a proud dad 'Coach Prime' reacted with an Instagram post. Deion Sanders said that "No. 12 is who (Shedeur) is."
"Yes Lawd! No. 2 is who he is, now let the church shout AMEN!" Deion Sanders wrote.
Shedeur Sanders Posts 3-Word Reaction On Jersey Change
Shedeur Sanders also reacted to the news with a post on Instagram. Notably, Shedeur Sanders has always wanted to wear the No. 2 Jersey in Cleveland, having worn it through high school, then in his college football teams in Jackson State and Colorado.
Also read: Shedeur Sanders, father Deion's cryptic message to Todd Monken as Browns take shocking QB call
But that did not happen in his rookie season as the No. 2 jersey at Browns was reserved for wide receiver DeAndre Carter. Carter has left the Browns at the end of the 2025-26 NFL season as a free agent. It meant that the number was free to be taken by Shedeur.
Reacting to the news, Shedeur posted a short, three-word reaction in the caption of an Instagram post. "Thank you God," he wrote.
Todd Monken Hints At Possible Start For Shedeur
What seems to be paving the way for Sheduer Sanders taking up starting QB duties in the upcoming season is his apparent positive relationship with new coach Todd Monken. Monken, who has come in ahead of the 2026-27 season after the firing of Kevin Stefanski, has heaped praise on Shedeur Sanders.
Also read: NFL issues strict memo to 32 teams as referee dispute intensifies; ‘closely monitoring’
Monken said Shedeur has "elite playmaking ability," adding that "sure he can be" a started for the Browns in the upcoming season. "I think what you see is elite playmaking ability," he said. "That's in him. You've seen it... I'm excited to get started with him and all of our quarterbacks."
However, Monken has not yet confirmed Shedeur Sanders as the Browns starting QB next season.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More