NFL trade news: Shedeur Sanders, Browns get positive $160M update; Myles Garrett decision revealed

Myles Garrett trade update: The Cleveland Browns have finally made their stance clear. In a recent statement at the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix, general manager Andrew Berry dismissed the idea that Myles Garrett is being traded, or Todd Monken is even entertaining any offers.

So the bottom line is: Myles Garrett is not going anywhere.

Browns send clear message “lf we wanted to trade Myles, we wouldn’t have needed to make a contract adjustment. So it doesn’t have anything to do with that,” Berry said at the meeting. “Myles is a career Brown. He is one of the faces of our organization. I think we’ve been very clear both past and present.”

Meanwhile, NFL insiders immediately got behind the Browns' decision. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the team was unequivocal when contacted about the rumors.

“Let me say this, right away, I called the Browns. They said they are 100% definitely not trading Myles Garrett,” Schefter said on the Pat McAfee Show. “They were adamant about it. They said don’t even bring it up to dignify it. We are not trading him.”

“All I can say is that the Browns were adamant to me that they are not trading Myles Garrett and this move was not done to move Myles Garrett. It was for cap flexibility,” Schefter added. “They couldn’t have been stronger about it. But, that’s not going to discourage other people from wondering and speculating if he could be traded.”

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo said: “It was not on the table last year. It is not on the table again this year. The Browns are saying they’re not gonna trade him, and they’ve promised us that we’re not gonna look dumb if we say that. So we’ll see.”

Why the contract move raised eyebrows The buzz stemmed from a subtle but significant restructuring of Garrett’s deal. The Browns shifted his $29.2 million roster bonus from March to just before the regular season over the next three years, making a potential trade far more manageable from a salary-cap perspective.

Even if Cleveland changed course, a trade wouldn’t be straightforward. Garrett holds a full no-trade clause in his four-year, $160 million contract, meaning he would have to approve any move.

There are also underlying tensions. Garrett has not publicly endorsed the direction under new head coach Todd Monken, and he appeared unsettled when defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz left.