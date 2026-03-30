NFL trade news: Shedeur Sanders, Browns get positive $160M update; Myles Garrett decision revealed
Myles Garrett trade update: The Cleveland Browns have finally made their stance clear. In a recent statement at the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix, general manager Andrew Berry dismissed the idea that Myles Garrett is being traded, or Todd Monken is even entertaining any offers.
So the bottom line is: Myles Garrett is not going anywhere.
Browns send clear message
“lf we wanted to trade Myles, we wouldn’t have needed to make a contract adjustment. So it doesn’t have anything to do with that,” Berry said at the meeting. “Myles is a career Brown. He is one of the faces of our organization. I think we’ve been very clear both past and present.”
Meanwhile, NFL insiders immediately got behind the Browns' decision. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the team was unequivocal when contacted about the rumors.
“Let me say this, right away, I called the Browns. They said they are 100% definitely not trading Myles Garrett,” Schefter said on the Pat McAfee Show. “They were adamant about it. They said don’t even bring it up to dignify it. We are not trading him.”
“All I can say is that the Browns were adamant to me that they are not trading Myles Garrett and this move was not done to move Myles Garrett. It was for cap flexibility,” Schefter added. “They couldn’t have been stronger about it. But, that’s not going to discourage other people from wondering and speculating if he could be traded.”
NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo said: “It was not on the table last year. It is not on the table again this year. The Browns are saying they’re not gonna trade him, and they’ve promised us that we’re not gonna look dumb if we say that. So we’ll see.”
Why the contract move raised eyebrows
The buzz stemmed from a subtle but significant restructuring of Garrett’s deal. The Browns shifted his $29.2 million roster bonus from March to just before the regular season over the next three years, making a potential trade far more manageable from a salary-cap perspective.
Even if Cleveland changed course, a trade wouldn’t be straightforward. Garrett holds a full no-trade clause in his four-year, $160 million contract, meaning he would have to approve any move.
There are also underlying tensions. Garrett has not publicly endorsed the direction under new head coach Todd Monken, and he appeared unsettled when defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz left.
Myles Garrett-Shedeur connection
Garrett and Sanders have previously spoken highly of each other. Describing the QB earlier this year, the DE told DJ Siddiqi of Casino Guru:"He's pretty unflappable. The guy goes out there, he's always himself, he stays true to him, and he's just confident."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More