NFL issues strict memo to 32 teams as referee dispute intensifies; ‘closely monitoring’

The NFL has moved to tighten control over its messaging as negotiations with game officials reach a critical stage, issuing a directive to all 32 teams not to publicly comment on the ongoing labor dispute. ESPN's NFL Insider Adam Schefter on Sunday reported that the league has issued a memo, asking for ‘sensitivity’.

What the league’s memo actually says In a memo recived by teams ahead of league meetings in Phoenix, the NFL emphasized the ‘sensitivity’ of current talks with the NFL Referees Association and barred coaches, executives, and general managers from speaking publicly about negotiations.

Behind that directive is a clear intent: Keep discussions contained internally and avoid fueling a public narrative battle while talks remain unresolved.

Why the NFL is taking this step The league believes negotiations have reached a delicate point. By limiting external commentary, it is trying to prevent conflicting statements, media leaks, or criticism from team personnel that could complicate or derail progress.

What both sides are fighting over At the heart of the dispute are two major sticking points:

Performance accountability: The NFL wants stronger mechanisms to evaluate and discipline officials, including tying bonuses more closely to performance and extending evaluation periods.

Compensation demands: The NFLRA is pushing for significantly higher pay increases, reportedly at nearly double the rate players received in recent CBAs—along with additional marketing-related payments.

The league has pushed back, arguing its offer is already generous and focused on improving officiating standards.

Where negotiations currently stand Talks between the two sides recently broke off earlier than planned, with both camps accusing each other of failing to engage meaningfully. The current collective bargaining agreement is set to expire soon, increasing urgency.

At the same time, the NFL has already begun preparing contingency plans, including exploring replacement officials if no agreement is reached.

What this means in simple terms Put simply, the NFL is telling teams: stay quiet while we handle this.

The league wants to:

Avoid a public back-and-forth with the officials’ union

Keep negotiations behind closed doors

Maintain control over how the situation is presented publicly

Meanwhile, frustration is growing internally. The NFL believes officiating standards need improvement, while officials feel they are undervalued and underpaid.