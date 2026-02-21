Dawson Maloney: 5 key things to know about Boulder City ‘terror’ suspect after tragic car ramming

Las Vegas authorities are looking into a car that crashed into a power substation in Boulder City, Nevada, as a potential act of terrorism, they said Friday. Dawson Maloney, a New York Resident, was reported missing and then found dead at the scene. Dawson Maloney, a New York resident drove cross-country to Nevada to carry out “act of terrorism.” Here's five things to know about the 23-year-old. (LVMPD)

Maloney allegedly drove into the substation in Boulder City, which is roughly 25 miles southeast of Las Vegas, on purpose, according to investigators. After receiving a 911 call about the collision, Boulder City police reported that there was no serious damage to vital infrastructure.

Maloney drove from New York to Nevada A vehicle had smashed through a locked fence at a substation, according to a 911 call that Boulder City dispatch received at around 10 in the morning.

Police found a silver Nissan Sentra stopped against large industrial wire reels.

Dawson Maloney, a 23-year-old Albany, New York resident, was later confirmed as the driver. After establishing that Maloney had been reported missing and had spoken to his family before the incident, authorities worked with the Albany Police Department.

Police verified that Maloney rented a car and drove from New York to Nevada; his route was later recorded. The motel where he was staying had a search warrant executed.

Maloney shot himself dead after the crash According to Sheriff Kevin McMahill, the caller also said that gunshots had been heard following the collision and that the driver appeared to be dead.

Authorities discovered a dead Maloney inside the car with a shotgun in the driver's seat, wearing soft body armor, and what seemed to be a gunshot wound to the head. According to McMahill, there were several firearms inside the vehicle as well.

Extremist materials recovered from his hotel rooms Investigators discovered several books about extremist beliefs, such as left- and right-wing extremism, environmental extremism, white supremacy, and an anti-government viewpoint, after executing a search order at the motel where he was staying.

Weapons and explosives in Maloney's car Investigators found a cellphone, a crowbar, a hatchet, two shotguns, an AR-style handgun, multiple filled AR magazines, a box of shotgun shells, and two devices that were characterized as flamethrowers that contained thermite material inside the car.

Officials are considering the incident to be related to terrorism in light of the location and the findings.

Maloney claimed he is a “Dead terrorist son” According to investigators, Maloney mentioned self-harm in conversations with family members before the collision. In a message to his mother, he allegedly described himself as a “dead terrorist son” and stated that he intended to commit an act that would put him "on the news," according to investigators.

Maloney's conversations and travel history are still being investigated, according to the authorities.