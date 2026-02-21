Dawson Noah Maloney: Boulder City 'terror' suspect's chilling message to mom after Hoover Dam incident; ‘dead son…’
Dawson Noah Maloney has been identified as the man who intentionally rammed his vehicle into a power facility near Boulder City, Nevada, before he shot himself.
In the presser authorities said that he had made statements ‘referencing self harm, and looking to committing an act that would place him on the news’. They added that the suspect had recently been reported missing out of New York and had communicated with family members before the incident unfurled.
Authorities also shared chilling details of a message the suspect had sent his mother.
Dawson Noah Maloney's message to mother
Maloney, in a message to his mother, referred to himself as a ‘dead terrorist son’ as per the presser. He had also stated that he felt he had an obligation to carry out the act.
“We also confirmed with the license plate reader data that the suspect traveled from New York to Nevada in a rental vehicle. This incident was treated as a terrorism related event,” authorities added.
As per evidence that was recovered from the suspect's hotel room, there were many books ‘related to extremist ideologies, including right and left wing extremism, environmental extremism, white supremacy and anti-government ideology.’ Authorities shared “We also recovered explosive materials and components to include thermite, ammonium nitrate, magnesium ribbon, metal pipes and gasoline.”
They added “The search from the rental vehicle revealed two shotguns, an AR-style pistol, numerous loaded AR magazines with .223 ammunition, a box of shotgun shells, two devices described as flamethrowers containing thermite material, a crowbar and a hatchet, and a cellular phone that is currently being analyzed. Additionally, we discovered the suspect was wearing soft body armor at the time of this incident.”
As per investigators, the 23-year-old from Albany New York deliberately drove into the substation in Boulder City, which is located about 25 miles southeast of Las Vegas.
“Responding officers located a silver Nissan Sentra that had breached the facility’s perimeter fence and come to rest inside the secured area. Officers discovered a deceased adult male in the driver’s seat suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Multiple firearms were observed inside the vehicle,” authorities had shared on X.
They added “Homeland security remains a top priority for Sheriff McMahill and LVMPD will continue investing in the people, technology, intelligence capabilities, and partnerships necessary to stay ahead of emerging threats.”
Authorities shared photos of all that they recovered from Maloney's room including one device titled a flamethrower.
